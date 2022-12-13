Read full article on original website
Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy
Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer. "Since...
Prosecutor in Tory Lanez Case Says Tory Was in Intimate Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion
The prosecutor in the Tory Lanez shooting case told the jury that Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were in an intimate relationship despite Megan previously saying otherwise. On Monday (Dec. 12), opening statements began for the Tory Lanez shooting trial, in which he's accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. While laying out his case, prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury that Tory and Megan were romantically seeing each other at some point, XXL has confirmed via a source. He also reportedly said the argument that preceded the shooting was sparked after Megan told Tory his music was not good.
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring
Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying
A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14),...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
Boosie BadAzz Calls Gunna a Rat
Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case. "Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple...
Druski Admits His Fear of YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Druski is famous for poking fun at people on social media. However, the comedian has admitted that after he poked fun at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he's now fearful of the Louisiana rapper. During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13), Druski disclosed to host Fred...
Liam Payne Apologizes for Bashing Former One Direction Bandmates
Liam Payne has apologized for bashing his former One Direction bandmates. On Saturday (Dec. 10), the "Strip That Down" singer addressed the negative comments he made back in June during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. It all started when he shared a selfie via his Instagram Story with...
Freddie Gibbs Roasts Gunna After Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal Surfaces
Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals the Five Artists She Listened to Most in 2022
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently disclosed the top five artists that she listened to the most in 2022. On her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 9), on YouTube, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list of artists she streamed the most this past year. Predictably, her Oscar-winning father was at the top of the list.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Says Kelsey Harris Has Been Compromised as a Witness, Either By Threat or Bribe
Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, believes Kelsey Nicole Harris may have been coerced to change her testimony in the trial in which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan. According to a report by The Shade Room, published on Thursday (Dec. 15), Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro,...
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report
Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023
Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Famed ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the DJ featured on The Ellen Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum, has died. He was 40. Boss' wife, dancer Allison Holker, confirmed his death to People. TMZ reports Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, Holker, told police that Boss...
Birdman Says He’s Changing His Name Next Year
Birdman is undergoing another name change next year, only this time he will be altering his government name. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Cash Money cofounder shared a video on social media explaining his decision. "2023, I’m changing my name," Birdman said in the video. "I was born Brian Brooks....
Are Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Dating?
Jack Harlow may have manifested a relationship with pop star Dua Lipa. "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Harlow raps on his track "Dua Lipa," off his 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Now, according to Page Six, he and Lipa are...
Mom Going Blind After Tattooing Eyeballs Like Favorite Tattoo Model
A law student and mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple says she's now going blind from the procedure. Anaya Peterson, a law student based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, decided to get the procedure done after admiring Australian alternative model Amber Luke’s tattooed eyes. “I was just going...
