Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market.Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will be a drive-through distribution, starting at 9 a.m. […]
Sullivan Downtown Christmas is this weekend
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the city of Sullivan. Members of the local organization Heart of Sullivan are preparing to host the annual Sullivan Downtown Christmas event this Friday and Saturday. There will be an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a number of other Christmas-themed […]
Shop with a Cop helps nearly 150 kids in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday spirit of helping others continues in Vincennes, Indiana. The Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge hosted the 25th annual Shop with a Cop this week. Here, local law enforcement helped children shop for toys, clothing, and more!. This program is made possible by the...
Live Nativity scene in Vincennes over the weekend
A surprise Christmas event has been announced for Vincennes. City Council President Tim Salters took to Facebook to unveil a Live Nativity scene. The scene will be set up on 6th and Barnett Street from 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Salters says local Councilmen, Commissioners, county friends, and...
Secular Franciscans offering free breakfast early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks hoping to enjoy the monthly free breakfast offered by a local charitable group can get their fill a week early. The Secular Franciscans and friends announced their monthly free breakfast will be served on Saturday, Dec. 17. The date was moved up by a week from their usual schedule […]
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Erny
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Erny, 73, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born May 7, 1949, in Vincennes, Indiana to Charles and (Norma) Cooper. Kathy was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She loved to travel as Bud and...
Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
VCSC and Ivy Tech partner to prep students for future
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local business and education leaders got a closer look at what the Vigo County School Corporation’s “Learning Lab” is offering students Thursday. The Learning Lab Is in collaboration with several community partners. One of them is Union Health which sponsors the...
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
Woman, teen suspected in series of purse snatchings in Bloomington area
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police believe a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male are behind a series of purse snatchings in Bloomington. Investigators said the pair sometimes distracted their victims, took their purses and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Charges against Raven Russell include multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, […]
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
Arrest made in two-year-old's death in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the investigation into the death of a two-year-old child. The investigation started on November 9 when the young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. On Friday, police arrested Triston Kelley...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Vigo County meth dealer
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted person. Darielle Jordan is wanted on several warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Div 3. These warrants include Residential Entry, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jordan is a 30-year-old...
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
Press release: New Leaf, New Life – Statement on a New Jail
New Leaf – New Life, Inc., sent the following statement to the Bloomingtonian in the form of a press release:. Monroe County and the city of Bloomington continue to engage in deeper discussions about the. potential of a new jail being built in our community. New Leaf, New Life...
