Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens If You Kill 5-Torg In High On Life?
"High on Life" features a few sections where players can make choices to decide other characters' fates. One of these involves the crime boss 5-Torg, and it comes pretty early in the game. Players will have the choice to either kill the criminal on the spot or spare her. But how does it affect the highly divisive game if players choose to eliminate 5-Torg early on?
You're Running Out Of Time To Catch One Of Pokémon's Best
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" both offer players a wide variety of Pokémon to catch in the wild. However, one of them will soon be gone so it's best you hurry. If you've been playing "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" since the beginning, you might've noticed that the games have been featuring a raid event called "Charizard the Unrivaled." In this special 7-star raid, players have the opportunity at catching a special level 100 Charizard to add to their collection of Pokémon. Because it's a 7-star raid — the hardest raid level in the game — this is considered to be endgame content and should only be attempted with high-level Pokémon — which shouldn't be a problem with the right EXP hack.
Pokémon Confirms What We All Suspected About Ash's Goodbye
The "Pokémon" anime has been around for a quarter of a century, but it feels like just yesterday that Ash Ketchum set out from Pallet Town in his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer of all time. Ash made his debut before the turn of the millennium, and the eternally ten-year-old trainer has spent the last 25 years becoming a better trainer throughout countless series, continents, and party compositions — always with Pikachu at his side. Finally, in November this year, he reached that goal — but after Ash became the World Champion, fans wondered what could be left for him, what his future might look like, and whether he would continue to be in the series at all.
Crash Team Rumble - What We Know So Far
After years of lying dormant, the "Crash Bandicoot" series has returned in a big way. Back in 2017, Activision published "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," a remastered collection of the franchise's first three games. Following that, the franchise continued to gain momentum, releasing the racing-centric spin-off "Crash Team Racing Nitro Fury" and the mainline sequel/retcon "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" in 2019 and 2020, respectively. As both games were well received and proved popular, the series seems to be now firmly back in the public eye. In turn, Activision and developer Toys for Bob have decided to add another fun title to series' catalogue.
Here's How You Can Own Henry Cavill's Armor In The Witcher 3
The new next-gen update for "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" offers a ton of quality-of-life improvements for the game. Even though the launch on PC has echoed some of the issues from "Cyberpunk 2077," the update has generally been considered a success. CD Projekt Red has added new textures and ray-tracing to spruce up the visuals, and they have added new gameplay features like Quick Sign Casting to make the game feel even more immersive. It isn't just the graphics and mechanics that are getting an update though — there's a little bit of new content as well, from an unlikely source.
It's Clear Why Fans Are In A Frenzy Over Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland
The holiday season is upon us. There are jingles echoing through every store and competitive video games are releasing their snowy seasonal content. "Overwatch 2" launched its 2022 Winter Wonderland Event on December 13, bringing four winter-themed arcade modes: Mei's Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Freesethaw Elimination. While playing these modes, gamers will be able to unlock, "weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and more—including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin." It seems that not everyone is satisfied with these additions, however.
Why The Witcher 2 Almost Didn't Happen
The immense success of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," a game that performed so well it won several awards before launch (per Digital Spy) and earned a next-gen update, did not come without years of struggle and poor luck preceding it. Before CD Projekt Red delivered its highest-grossing game to date at over 40 million lifetime sales (via Statista), the studio almost went under completely. Another game in "The Witcher" franchise pulled the team back from the brink against crushing odds.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - What We Know So Far
There were a lot of big announcements of games both expected and unexpected at the 2022 Game Awards, but the star of the show was FromSoftware. Not only did "Elden Ring" prove to be one of the best FromSoftware games by winning four awards, including Game of the Year, but the developer also revealed a return to a long-dormant franchise by announcing "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon."
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition - What's Included?
Larian Studios has been working on "Baldur's Gate 3" for a long time, and after years in Early Access, fans finally have a release date — kind of. According to a brand new trailer that premiered during The Game Awards 2022, "Baldur's Gate 3" will launch officially sometime in August 2023. The trailer gave a look at how the game will have evolved during its three-year Early Access period, and although an exact release date wasn't stated, fans also got a look at what's in the "Baldur's Gate 3" Collector's Edition.
Expert Tips Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Doesn't Tell You
"Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion" has finally arrived for the many legions of "Final Fantasy" fans who missed it when it originally released on Sony's PSP handheld. Spruced up with a graphical overhaul that makes the original game look quaint by comparison, fully-voiced dialogue, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements, the spin-off title has never been more accessible for fans, whether they've played it before or are just diving in for the first time.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
Christopher Judge Had Even More To Say At The Game Awards
It was easy to predict that "God of War: Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring" would dominate the 2022 Game Awards, but the show had much more to offer than just awards. The event surprised fans with the announcements of the long-awaited sequels "Death Stranding 2" and "Armored Core 6." However, nobody could have predicted any of the show's wilder moments, as none of them had to do with game reveals.
How To Find And Use Bottle Caps In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" changed the game in some ways. The overworld and raids have made it easier than ever to find the Pokémon a player wants, and tailoring Pokémon to meet specific team needs is also pretty easy to do. While there are overpowered Pokémon and strongest/weakest Pokémon, many of the creatures can be used competitively regardless of the meta. In part, items help players craft these "perfect" Pokémon.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition: What's Included?
The beloved 2D fighting series "Street Fighter" is back with its sixth installment. And much has changed with the series since the original game hit arcades in 1987. For example, "Street Fighter 6" brings more depth to its staple fighting gameplay with its Drive system, allowing players to unleash devastating moves after filling up their gauge. There are also new ways to play with multiple control types that can help those new to the series jump in and easily play.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0