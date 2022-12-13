ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

By Eric Graves
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting.

Chrysta Barnhouse said the victim is her nephew, Kayden Lee. She said her family is still reeling from the news of his death.

”I get a phone call from my mom at work yesterday, ‘I need you now. Kayden’s been shot and killed,'” Barnhouse said.

A photo of Kayden provided by family

Barnhouse said her mom, Kayden’s grandmother, had been raising the boy since he was 7.

”She is lost, broken, she just keeps saying, ‘My baby, my baby’” Barnhouse said. “I can’t help her, I don’t know how to fix it, I don’t know how to make it right anymore.”

Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus

Neighbors on W Stirling Dr. pointed us toward a house on the 1500 block. They said police cars were seen at the home Monday morning. After a knock on the door, a man answered.

The man said he was at the home Monday morning when a shot was fired inside.

”All of a sudden I just hear a big, huge, loud bang,” he said.

He explained he has lived in the house since October with his girlfriend, their two kids and his girlfriend’s mom. As of a few days ago, he also had a roommate. A person he called Hayden, who lived there until the man said he kicked him out after the shooting.

The man said Hayden had friends in his room in the back of the house Sunday night into Monday morning when a single shot was fired inside the house.

”My roommate and his friends ran out of their bedroom yelling their friend got shot,” he said.

He said he called 911 and his roommate and friends left the house, driving away in their cars.

Barnhouse said her mom knew Kayden was at the house.

”He was hanging with a friend, spending the night with a friend,” Barnhouse said. “It was supposed to be nothing more than that, so we’re not sure what happened or why it happened.”

Barnhouse said Kayden had issues in the past but was doing better, and working toward getting his GED.

”Goofy kid. Loved basketball, loved LeBron James,” Barnhouse said of her nephew. “Lost kid trying to find his place in this world, felt kind of thrown away, so he was trying so hard to fit in.”

The man who answered the door on Stirling Drive said he was told the shooting was an accident. Barnhouse disagrees.

”I don’t believe it was an accident, no,” she said. “I believe it was kids being stupid and it cost someone their life and someone does need to answer for that.”

The family met with Muncie police Tuesday and said they were told there were charges pending.

”Justice for Kayden, hopefully,” Barnhouse said. “We’ll find some peace in closure, I hope.”

Muncie Police said they had no updates on the investigation and were not available for an interview Tuesday.

FOX59

FOX59

