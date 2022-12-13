MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s beloved men’s basketball coach took a trip to Columbus on Wednesday to be honored by the Ohio State Legislature. The Ohio House of Representatives enacted HR 384 on Wednesday, honoring Bob Huggins on his induction into the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The resolution was approved on Nov. 15 and introduced by Rep. Brett Hudson Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville).

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO