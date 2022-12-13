ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Transfer portal quarterbacks to consider for Wisconsin

This very moment in Wisconsin Badgers football history is unlike any in decades. Next season, new faces will cover the field. A brand new coaching staff, led by former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, and for the first time since 2019, a new man behind center. Three-year starter Graham Mertz announced...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge

Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
MADISON, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
hotelnewsresource.com

The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale

CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
DODGEVILLE, WI

