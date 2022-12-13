Read full article on original website
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/16)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
Transfer portal quarterbacks to consider for Wisconsin
This very moment in Wisconsin Badgers football history is unlike any in decades. Next season, new faces will cover the field. A brand new coaching staff, led by former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, and for the first time since 2019, a new man behind center. Three-year starter Graham Mertz announced...
Wisconsin football lands three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro
The Wisconsin Badgers add another defensive commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Christian Alliegro pledging to Luke Fickell and UW.
Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball's Greg Gard get enough respect?
Let’s start with a Haiku, as per the new tradition here in the Open Jim mailbag. This one was inspired by the two University of Wisconsin volleyball matches I covered last week at the UW Field House. Ears are still ringing. Field House? More like a mad house. Fans...
Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge
Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
'We didn’t want to lose anybody': Fickell has been able to regain players during transfer portal window
MADISON, Wis. — When Luke Fickell arrived as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach on Nov. 27, he had a week to spare before the most chaotic period on college football's calendar began. The winter transfer portal window was set to open eight days later, and significant roster attrition...
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Wisconsin earns boost after road win over Iowa
Overlooking Wisconsin is easy in the summer and looks dumb in the winter. The Badgers are up to their old bag of tricks. Wisconsin went on the road and emerged with a hard-fought, three-point win over Iowa on Sunday to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin already has...
Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletic Hall of Fame member Reggie Torian reportedly lost his induction ring, the Madison Police Department reported on Twitter Wednesday. The agency is now asking for the public’s help to track down the missing ring. MPD explained that Torian last had the ring near...
The Jim Rome Show: Luke Fickell on Bringing In Phil Longo as Offensive Coordinator
Wisconsin Badgers Football Head Coach Luke Fickell joins Jim Rome to talk about his decision to bring in Phil Longo as the Wisconsin Badgers' new offensive coordinator.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
Man killed when vehicle rolls over him while clearing snow from windshield, Monona police say
MONONA, Wis. — A 73-year-old man died after his vehicle rolled over him while he was clearing snow off his windshield Friday afternoon, the Monona Police Department said Monday. In a news release, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said the man was removing snow from his vehicle while in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Monona Drive around...
