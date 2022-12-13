Read full article on original website
Williston snowplows
Williston announces recipients of December STAR Fund
WILLISTON , N.D. (KXNET) –The City of Williston’s STAR fund has allocated just over $300,000 in city funds to support business ventures in the city, including rentals, restaurants, and more. One of the major investments the fund is making is a $48,000 allocation for Arnie’s Rentals to purchase the former F & F Sprinkler and […]
Parts of I-94 and US 52 close because of weather
Since conditions are not expected to improve overnight, drivers are encouraged to stay in place and travel only if absolutely necessary.
CP Holiday Train returns this weekend, invites guests to give back
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be rolling through parts of our viewing area this weekend. The train, decked in Christmas lights, arrived in eastern North Dakota Friday, but it will arrive in Harvey Saturday at 3:45 p.m. The train will stop in downtown Minot...
Bond hearing for Williston explosives case moved to December 21
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A bond hearing for a Williston man facing charges stemming from having more than 1,500 pounds of explosives has been delayed to next week. Along with the initial “release of destructive forces” felony charge, Ross Petrie must attend another bond hearing on December 21, for 10 new counts including manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine and possessing a bomb.
Williston needs your help preparing for the oncoming snowstorm
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Williston needs your help in order to prepare for the winter storm coming over the next few days. According to forecasts, the most recent winter storm is expected to bring six to 14 inches of snow to the area in between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning. Before it […]
Hey Williston, You’re Not Done Yet
With all the snow we just received in the Mon-Dak area, the dig out has started! People are snow blowing their walkways and driveways. If your mailbox is a clusterbox type thing like mine, you might find yourself moving some snow away for easier access. It's the neighborly thing to do, right? With all that you got done, you might even help your neighbors with their digging projects. That's what we do up here, right?
Name of victim in Williston Murder released
UPDATE: Dec. 16, 3:05 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the victim has been released by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office after last night’s arrest of Jacob Long. According to the WCSO, the victim was 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is […]
UPDATE: Suspect in Williams County murder investigation captured, bond set
UPDATE: 12/16/2022 3:15 p.m. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Megan Lindquist of Washington. She had been living in Williston with the suspect, Jacob Long, and is believed to have been married to him. An autopsy will be completed by the North Dakota State Medical Examiners Office. Long is...
Additional 60 years could be added to Williston man’s sentence
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 Bismarck shooting could see an additional 60 years in prison. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez in October to 20 years, with 10 years suspended, for attempted murder after Sanchez admitted to shooting at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park. Police say the shooting was gang related.
