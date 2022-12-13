ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

COSATX releases December 2022 Street Report

By Chad Miller
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released its street report for the month of December. There are currently five active projects listed and seven future projects listed to start sometime in the immediate future. Finally, four more are listed as “down the road” with little information except what is provided in the report.

Active Street Projects

Downtown Chadbourne Street

Construction Type : Reconstruction of the roadway, rehabilitating aging utilities and improving pedestrian safety & access

Cost : $7.6 million

Contractor : TiZack Concrete Inc.

Estimated Completion : Nov. 2022

Where : Concho River to Beauregard

Current Status : Street & sidewalk construction, traffic signal installation street lighting, and the striping are all 100% correct. The pedestrian ramp is 90% complete and the landscaping is ongoing.

Southwest Boulevard

Construction Type : Mill and overlay, drainage and reconstruction

Cost : $7.04 million

Contractor : Reece Albert Inc.

Estimated Completion: Dec. 2022

Current Status : Mill and overlay are 100% complete. The Southwest & Southland intersection is 100% complete. Pedestrian elements are 90% complete as the channel at the low water crossing is being prepped for concrete work.

South A&M Avenue (Johnson Street to Avenue N)

Construction Type : water line replacement

Cost : $4.7 million

Contractor : Insituform Technologies

Current Status : Construction is underway

North Chadbourne Street (Loop 306 North to 43rd Street)

Construction Type : reconstruction of the roadway

Cost : $4.7 million (estimated)

Current Status : The water main replacement and sewer main replacement are 100% complete. The street construction is nearing the bidding stage

College Hills (Loop 306 to Avenue N)

Construction Type : Reconstruction of the roadway, drainage work and underground utilities. Signalized intersection upgrades and ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps

Cost : $32.6 million (estimated)

Contractor : Reece Albert Inc.

Current Status : Started in May 2022, phase one began with utility work on the north side (Millbrook to Avenue N,) followed by reconstruction of the roadway. The south side will follow. Sewer and water utilities on the north side are 100% complete; water utility replacement is 75% complete. North low water crossing has been reopened. South low water crossing will be closed for replacement through December.

Future Street Projects

Edmund/Glenna/29th Street

Construction Type : Mill and overlay and reconstruction of the roadway, utility rehabilitation, sidewalk installation and signal improvements.

Design Phase : 60% complete

Jackson Street (Knickerbocker to RR Tracks)

Construction Type : Reconstruction of roadway and installation of sidewalks and signal improvements

Design Phase : 75% complete

Howard Street (Glenna South to Sherwood Way)

Construction Type : Mill and overlay and reconstruction of the roadway, utility rehabilitation, sidewalk installation, and signal improvements.

Design Phase : 100% complete, up for bid

Oakes Street

Construction Type : Bridge repair

TxDOT will be repairing the Oakes Street Bridge. The city will match 10% of the cost. Potential bid in November and expected construction start in March 2023.

Sunset Drive

Construction Type : Mill and overlay, installation of sidewalks and signal improvements.

Estimated Cost : $11.8 million ($4.75 for the street portion, $7 million for utilities)

Design Phase : Design work has begun, the expected timeline is 12 months

Where : Loop 306 near Academy to Foster Road

Christoval Road

Construction Type : Reconstruction of roadway, utility rehabilitation, drainage work and installation of pedestrian elements.

Estimated Cost : $21 million

Design Phase : 30% complete

Where : Chadbourne and Ave. L

Listed as “Down the Road”

  • East Harris Street
  • Johnson Street
  • Avenue N
  • Smith Boulevard
