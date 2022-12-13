Read full article on original website
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Expert on Russia’s use of TU-95 bombers in Ukraine
(NewsNation) — Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukraine’s capital city on Friday, triggering widespread emergency power outages. Friday’s attack took place after the United States this week agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defense. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen....
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Can talking about immigration help spur reform?
(NewsNation) — A group of mostly white Christian women are making immigration reform a sticking point in their politics — but not in the way you may think. Immigration policy has long been a political wedge, and many popular reforms have languished in Congress in recent years. That’s...
Thousands of JFK assassination-related documents released
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The U.S. National Archives on Thursday released thousands of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The release of the 13,173 documents came shortly after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing the release that also kept hundreds of other sensitive records secret.
Bout lawyer: Trump administration not interested in deal
(NewsNation) — Much of the focus on WNBA star Brittney Griner’s freedom has come with criticism that former Marine Paul Whelan was left behind and questions of whether the exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was a fair trade. Now, it’s come to light that during his...
House GOP, Democrats reports on COVID-19 origin differ
(NewsNation) — GOP leaders are threatening to use subpoenas to find out exactly what the intelligence community knew about the coronavirus and if there were any ties to China’s bioweapons program. On Wednesday, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a report saying intelligence groups downplayed vital information...
Human rights expert: ‘No guarantee’ Iran soccer player lives
(NewsNation) — A human rights expert told “NewsNation Live” on Thursday that execution is very much still on the table for Amir Nasr-Azadani — the 26-year-old Iranian professional soccer player currently facing the death penalty — despite being a high-profile individual. “Unfortunately, the fact that...
DOJ: Ex-Twitter employee sent user information to Saudi royal family
(NewsNation) — A former Twitter employee has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for accessing, monitoring and sending confidential information that could be used to identify and find Twitter users to the Saudi royal family, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Ahmad Abouammo, 45,...
GOP report claims possible COVID-19 ties with China program
(NewsNation) — In a newly released report, Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee claim it is possible, but not certain, that COVID-19 originated from Chinese experimentation related to its biological weapons program. It confirms that China does have a military research arm that operates a biological weapons program.
US poised to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine for first time
(NewsNation) — Ukrainian defenses successfully shot down a wave of Russian drone attacks Wednesday in and around Kyiv. As the U.S. plans to potentially provide a highly advanced Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, it could soon be a lot easier for Ukraine to protect civilians from Russian bombardments. The plan still needs formal approval from the Biden administration.
