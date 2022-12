Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars are on a roll as they have won the last two games. They look to make it a third as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season. This will really test the Stars cause this is an environment that can swing a game in the Hurricanes favor with one goal. They are really going to need their offense ready to take this crowd out of it. Oettinger will look to improve his record after his 45 save game against the Washington Capitals.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO