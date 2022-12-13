This time it was Draymond Green who was escorted out of the arena. A night after getting a fan ejected for saying “some threatening stuff to my life,” it was the Warriors star’s night that ended early. Green, with Golden State about to take free throws while trailing the Pacers 106-94 with 8:10 left on Wednesday night at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, received his second technical foul. The Warriors ended up losing 125-119 to falls to 14-15. Green had one point, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. It is unclear what prompted Green’s ejection, but it came after Stephen Curry...

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO