Detroit News
Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving
Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Prosecutors say Sanilac County man is unfit to house James and Jennifer Crumbley while on bond
Dearborn man who threatened kids, parents outside Jewish synagogue charged with lying while trying to buy 3 guns
A 35-year-old Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation in Oakland County is facing more trouble after agents charged him with lying on federal firearm forms while attempting to buy a trio of weapons.
Detroit News
Michigan man gets life in prison for 2019 murder, cannibalism case
A Michigan man convicted in the 2019 death of a man whose mutilated body was found at his home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart of Shiawassee County sentenced Mark Latunski to life in prison without parole for the murder charges and 11 to 120 months for the mutilation of a body. With his hands shackled at his waist and a long beard, Latunski declined to make any comment before his sentence.
downriversundaytimes.com
Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections
RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling. He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent...
Detroit News
Police seek driver in Dearborn hit-and-run
Dearborn — Police are seeking the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hurt a teenager in the city's south end. The youth had been crossing Canterbury near Whittington around 5 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement. Surveillance footage shows what is...
Did DPD officers conduct improper interrogation?
Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights.
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
Detroit News
Three men get longest prison sentences to date in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Jackson — Three men were sentenced Thursday to serve a minimum of seven to 12 years in prison for charges related to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, representing the longest sentences to date in the federal and state conspiracy cases. The three Jackson County sentencings were...
Woman accused of not telling firefighters about toddler inside burning home
DETROIT – A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a toddler who was inside a burning home is charged with three counts of child abuse and expected to go to trial, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The trial is scheduled to start today in Wayne County but could be...
Detroit News
Woman accused of embezzling $176K from Washtenaw Co. firm
A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was arraigned Tuesday through 14A-3 District Court in Washtenaw County, records show. The Redford Township resident was charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
Detroit News
Detroit police seek pair in delivery driver carjacking, missing packages
Detroit police are seeking tips to find two people accused of carjacking a delivery driver last week on the city's east side and taking numerous packages. The pair approached the driver on Dec. 10 as he was walking back from a home near Balfour and Haverhill, investigators said in a statement.
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police looking for author of Fordson High School 'death note' posted on social media
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are working to identify who made a "death note" that was posted to social media. According to the administration at Fordson High School, they were alerted about the note that contained names late Thursday. The district said there were no specific days, times, or threats of action in the note, and it isn't clear if it was written by a student.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Brighton student suspended for school shooting threat
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he allegedly texted a classmate a school shooting threat. Police say the text was sent at about 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to a student at Livingston Christian School. The text stated, "Tomorrow I'm going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don't come to school tomorrow." The student who received the threat reported it to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch. A trooper investigated the threat and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. Police say he admitted to making the threat.Police determined the teen didn't have access to firearms to carry out this threat, but the school decided to close on Thursday.In addition to this, there are extra police patrols in the area. The student was suspended from the school until further notice and has been released to his parents.The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges.
