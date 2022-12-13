ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Detroit News

Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Michigan man gets life in prison for 2019 murder, cannibalism case

A Michigan man convicted in the 2019 death of a man whose mutilated body was found at his home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart of Shiawassee County sentenced Mark Latunski to life in prison without parole for the murder charges and 11 to 120 months for the mutilation of a body. With his hands shackled at his waist and a long beard, Latunski declined to make any comment before his sentence.
MICHIGAN STATE
downriversundaytimes.com

Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections

RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling. He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent...
RIVERVIEW, MI
Detroit News

Police seek driver in Dearborn hit-and-run

Dearborn — Police are seeking the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hurt a teenager in the city's south end. The youth had been crossing Canterbury near Whittington around 5 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a statement. Surveillance footage shows what is...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Woman accused of embezzling $176K from Washtenaw Co. firm

A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was arraigned Tuesday through 14A-3 District Court in Washtenaw County, records show. The Redford Township resident was charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police looking for author of Fordson High School 'death note' posted on social media

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are working to identify who made a "death note" that was posted to social media. According to the administration at Fordson High School, they were alerted about the note that contained names late Thursday. The district said there were no specific days, times, or threats of action in the note, and it isn't clear if it was written by a student.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Brighton student suspended for school shooting threat

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he allegedly texted a classmate a school shooting threat. Police say the text was sent at about 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to a student at Livingston Christian School. The text stated, "Tomorrow I'm going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don't come to school tomorrow." The student who received the threat reported it to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch. A trooper investigated the threat and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. Police say he admitted to making the threat.Police determined the teen didn't have access to firearms to carry out this threat, but the school decided to close on Thursday.In addition to this, there are extra police patrols in the area. The student was suspended from the school until further notice and has been released to his parents.The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges. 
BRIGHTON, MI

