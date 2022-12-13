ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. People are also reading…. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: six, twenty-four) (two, ten, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 29. (Month: four; Day: two; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy