Kissimmee, FL

Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Memorial held for Brevard deputy shot, killed by roommate

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for the Brevard County deputy whom investigators said was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy, while the two were playing video games. The service for Austin Walsh was set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
Pedestrian killed in crash on SR-46 in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 46 in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department. According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in...
SANFORD, FL
Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
PALM BAY, FL

