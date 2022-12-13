Read full article on original website
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
click orlando
‘No longer poses a risk:’ Records show ‘brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County was released in May
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrest Thursday of a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orange County, News 6 gathered court documents that show he was released from a state facility for sexually violent offenders earlier this year. Whitehead, 54, is accused of raping and...
click orlando
Man found guilty in Seminole County revenge plot murder over stolen PlayStation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty on Friday in a 2018 revenge murder plot in Seminole County over a stolen Playstation. A jury found Jake Bilotta guilty on first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Barnes, 24. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by...
click orlando
Woman accused of manslaughter after daughter’s death in May, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday after her daughter died in the hospital back in May, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they responded to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in early May of this year after reports came in about a 7-year-old girl who had died there.
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
click orlando
Convicted rapist on the run after skipping court in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a convicted rapist who skipped out of a court appearance and is on the run. Diga Charles, 37, was arrested in 2020 on several counts of raping a teenager. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
click orlando
15-year-old shot near Cocoa while riding in vehicle in possible targeted attack, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle near Cocoa Friday in what deputies believe was a targeted attack on some of the car’s occupants, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call around...
click orlando
Man arrested over a year after deadly hit-and-run in Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine man was arrested Wednesday over a year after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando that killed a bicyclist, according to deputies. Martin Collante, 29, is accused of vehicular homicide in connection with the fatal crash that occurred on Aug....
click orlando
Memorial held for Brevard deputy shot, killed by roommate
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for the Brevard County deputy whom investigators said was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy, while the two were playing video games. The service for Austin Walsh was set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist...
click orlando
‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday after receiving a tip from a resident around...
click orlando
Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty. Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit. [TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to...
click orlando
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
click orlando
Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is...
click orlando
New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues. Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in crash on SR-46 in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 46 in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department. According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in...
click orlando
Officer shoots man stabbing woman repeatedly at Winter Haven home, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven police officer shot a man Wednesday to stop him from stabbing a woman repeatedly, according to the department. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Winter Haven home, located at 2316 Isle Royal Court SE, shortly before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they saw 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman.
click orlando
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
click orlando
Man angry with Orlando resort uses AR-15 to go on shooting spree; 2 wounded
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old Georgia man who was in the Orlando area to enroll in college opened fire with an AR-15 at two Orlando-area resorts, where he struck two women, an apartment complex and at cars and a Mears bus, according to deputies. Jailen Rasheed Houston, of Dallas,...
click orlando
Car drives into West Melbourne fireworks store weeks after crash destroys building, kills man
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after crashing into Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne just two weeks after a previous crash killed a man and ignited a blaze that left the building condemned, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
