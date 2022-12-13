ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?

President Biden is slated to announce his 2024 campaign after the holidays. He is going to need a winning slogan.  I’ve got it. “Slow and Steady.” Boring, you say. You are thinking like Donald Trump.  Remember, the former president thought “Sleepy Joe” was a killer put-down when he faced Biden in the 2020 campaign. Trump…
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
The Hill

Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…
