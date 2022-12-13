Read full article on original website
Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
President Biden is slated to announce his 2024 campaign after the holidays. He is going to need a winning slogan. I’ve got it. “Slow and Steady.” Boring, you say. You are thinking like Donald Trump. Remember, the former president thought “Sleepy Joe” was a killer put-down when he faced Biden in the 2020 campaign. Trump…
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
A photo of Joe Biden taken at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, showed a list of prompts the president was meant to follow.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'
Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong
Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says Pence's belief that Congress has 'no right' to his testimony about January 6 should 'disqualify' him from public office
Kirschner has argued Congress has sufficient reason to question Mike Pence about Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Kyrsten Sinema's party switch may make life that much harder for her already stressed out Hill staff
"I doubt many Sinema staffers are going to be the highlight of any Democratic happy hours," said a former spokesperson for then-Sen. Joe Lieberman.
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
Mark Meadows Home-State Paper Calls His Text Messages 'Threat to Democracy'
"Meadows' texts reveal that many Republicans were not merely complicit — they were willing soldiers in Trump's bogus battles," The Charlotte Observer wrote.
Washington Examiner
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…
