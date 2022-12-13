ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millerstown, PA

Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFhaK_0jhR1WAm00

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the murder of Carl Jarvis, who was found shot in the head 35 years ago.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Carl Jarvis’ body was found in Millerstown on August 10, 1987, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Officials said his wife, Judith Ann Jarvis, had made a domestic dispute call shortly after midnight. Judith told state troopers at the time that her husband had been breaking things and that she was scared.

Troopers attempted to make contact with Carl that evening, but could not find him.

He was later found naked inside a bedroom with two visible wounds to his head.

A .22 caliber revolver with a six inch barrel and a two-inch trigger guard was found on the bed. An autopsy determined Carl Jarvis died from a close-contact gunshot wound to the head from the .22 caliber gun.

During the autopsy, Jarvis was also found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.13%.

An examination found blood stains on Judith Jarvis’ pajamas, which she claimed were from a goose bite. The pajamas were placed into evidence. Blood was also found on a hand towel.

Recently, officials reexamined the autopsy findings and police reports and determined the manner of death was a murder, saying the evidence did not support a suicide.

In January 2021, troopers interviewed Judith again, who repeated the claim that the blood on her pajamas was hers and that she did not shoot her husband. She told police her husband threw a coffee pot at her, but that he did not hit her. She also denied knowing her husband was dead when troopers arrived that evening and said that she did not touch his body.

Judith Jarvis, now 76, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder. She remains in the Cumberland County Prison after bail was denied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
MILLERSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft

Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced after trafficking cocaine through USPS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial

PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man convicted on felony drug charges in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury in Cumberland County found a man guilty of multiple drug charges stemming from a 2021 search warrant. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Devontay McFadden was found guilty of one count of felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and one count of felony possession with intent to deliver ANPP, a fentanyl powder.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Family of Alyssa Hall Demands Changes After Teen's Fatal Accident

The family of Alyssa Hall, the McDowell High School Junior who was killed following a traffic accident on Monday, is demanding changes to make roads safer for students. Hall was struck by a car Monday morning on Zuck Rd. in Millcreek while crossing the street to catch her school bus. By Wednesday night, Hall had died at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy