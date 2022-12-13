Mount Union wrestling ranked No. 22; Jack Stanley is nationally-ranked at 125 pounds

The Mount Union's wrestling team is ranked No. 22 in the nation by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in this week's rankings.

The Purple Raiders also have one wrestler in the NWCA Individual Rankings as senior Jack Stanley (Brecksville / Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) is ranked No. 2 at 125 pounds. Stanley is the top wrestler in the Central Regional as well.

Mount Union has three more wrestlers ranked in the region with senior David Reinhart fourth at 174 pounds, freshman Nicholas Nettleton fourth at 157 and freshman Andrew Magness sixth at 133.

The Purple Raiders are back on the mats in 2023 when they compete at the two-day National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals in Louisville, Ky, starting on January 6.