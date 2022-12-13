ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite requiring reservations to see a ‘no longer hidden gem’ in 2023

By Amy Larson, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLgNZ_0jhR1A0200

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. ( KRON ) — The “Firefall” in Yosemite National Park is one of Mother Nature’s most beautiful and elusive spectacles.

For just a few days in February, the sun sets at the perfect angle to backlight the park’s Horsetail Fall with vivid orange colors. Sunlight shining through the waterfall looks like graceful flowing lava or liquid fire.

Plenty of nature photographers have tried and failed to capture the “Firefall.” Horsetail Fall flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. Its unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky, and when enough water is flowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLjqh_0jhR1A0200
February 2021 – Annual Yosemite Firefall where the sunset hits Horsetail Fall just right so that the waterfall appears to be made of fire. (Getty)

But that hasn’t stopped flocks of photographers from still trying to capture the stunning sight. In fact, the “Firefall” has become so popular in recent years that park officials are now requiring day-use reservations to enter Yosemite on multiple days in February 2023. The window for making reservations will open at 8 a.m. on January 13.

Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of 20 horses. Why would they steal the hair?

“This event attracts many visitors to a small area, causing traffic congestion, parking issues, safety concerns, and impacts to natural and cultural resources,” National Park Service officials wrote.

Reservations will be required for entry to Yosemite on:

  • February 10–12
  • February 17–19
  • February 24–26

Park officials said the Firefall is no longer a hidden gem in Yosemite.

“Historically, the sunset backlight on Horsetail Fall was little known. However, in recent years, visitation around this event has increased dramatically. For example, on February 19, 2022, 2,433 visitors viewing Horsetail Fall gathered in areas mostly lacking adequate parking and other facilities. Visitors have spilled onto riverbanks, increasing erosion and trampling vegetation. As riverbanks filled, visitors moved into the Merced River, trampling sensitive vegetation and exposing themselves to unsafe conditions. Some undeveloped areas became littered with trash, and the lack of restrooms resulted in unsanitary conditions,” park officials wrote.

Reservations will be required even for those who do not visit Horsetail Fall during this time period.

These sites could soon become national parks

If you visit Horsetail Fall this winter, Yosemite officials encourage you to dress warm, bring a headlamp or flashlight to navigate the area after sunset, and be prepared for a long walk from your parking spot to the viewing area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year. Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Student arrested, Fight at Lobo-Aggie football game, Funding increase, Bowl funding

[1] Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School – One student at West Mesa High School may face federal charges after their gun went off during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools, the gun went off just before noon Wednesday in a woodshop class. No one was hurt. The school was under a shelter-in-place for 1.5 hours. Police later found the student who brought the gun to campus at a nearby park and took him into custody. The name of the student has not been released. The school district says they will be providing counseling and resources to students affected by the incident.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of Albuquerque double homicide pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a double homicide was arraigned Friday. Jayme Olson, 27, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August near Lomas and I-25. Witnesses say Olson’s girlfriend got into a fight with Amaya, then shot her and Jurado. Friday, Olson pleads not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. He is already being held until trial.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving crash on I-25

“He understands the gravity of what happened, the tragedy of what happened to all the families, including his own. He wanted to own what happened. I think what he did today was admirable. Not putting the family through a horrible trial. That is not something he wanted to do, particularly, this time of year,” said Attorney Robert Aragon.
CUBA, NM
KRQE News 13

Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy