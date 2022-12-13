Read full article on original website
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
Newport man gets 10-year federal sentence for pipe bombs
A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in Lawrence Landing shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to the Lawrence Landing shooting on Monday. No names have been released at this time. Police originally said that the shooting to place around 4:42 p.m. Police said that no additional...
KATV
Mulberry officer on paid leave for violent arrest given certificate of appreciation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his...
Wife of 2020 Hot Springs fallen officer sends love to family of 2022 Stuttgart fallen officer
When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Disorderly, and Other Things That Put Coal in Your Stocking in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12162022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
KATV
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
mysaline.com
Mischief, Battery, and Parole Violations in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12152022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police make arrest in connection to Friday hit-and-run in Sherwood
Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue
North Little Rock Police search for missing 27-year-old woman
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 27-year-old Kennedy Forrester was last seen and heard from on November 27. According to reports, she could possibly be driving a gray Ford Escape. Anyone with information...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Theft, and Commitment in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12132022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Pavement striping in Saline County will cause slow traffic on the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation released information on Friday about how pavement striping will result in slow traffic. ARDOT said that crews are working to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County and will have to restripe the centerline markings this Saturday, Dec. 17.
KATV
Suspect who shot at woman's car on I-430 has been arrested and charged with 2 felonies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Wednesday they have made an arrest in regard to a shooting incident back on March 7. Police said they have arrested and charged 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence. Torrence shot the woman's vehicle along Interstate 430 near the David O. Dodd...
KATV
'Amazing for them:' struggling NLR mother receives Christmas gifts for her 7 children
Little Rock (KATV) — Throughout the state, Arkansans have been calling, email, sending social media KATV about how to help a struggling North Little Rock mother. We reported on Wednesday night that Brandy Trice, a single of mother of seven kids is asking for help to pay a $700 water bill.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 16, 2022: Senseless tragedy that Little Rock and Washington should do something about
Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot and killed Wednesday night while engaging in a foot pursuit south of the city with Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain View. A State Trooper was wounded and Barnes was killed later when a SWAT team entered a house to free a hostage of a home invasion by Barnes after the Scoby murder. Our state political class was quick with the “thoughts and prayers” press releases. “I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “My thoughts & prayers are with the families, the City of Stuttgart & the State Police. God bless all those in law enforcement,” wrote Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin – the incoming state AG. “May God grant Sergeant Scoby’s family peace as all of Arkansas mourns his loss. We will not forget his service and bravery,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart,” said Sen. John Bozeman. “My prayers are with the Stuttgart Police Department and the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby who was killed in the line of duty while protecting his community. Arkansas will forever be in his debt. I’m also praying for the ASP officer who was injured while responding to the same call,” said Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew J. Shephard (R-El Dorado). Thoughts and prayers are fine. But what is needed is action at the state and national political levels. There’s plenty of room and reason for action. We got a good look at several Stone County court dockets involving Barnes’ past actions on Thursday morning before they were removed from the Arkansas CourtConnect system. First, it must be said that Sgt. Scoby died as a true hero. Scoby and another officer were attempting to stop the vehicle Barnes was driving for a traffic violation. It’s not known how much the Stuttgart officers knew about Barnes while they were pursing him – first by vehicle and then on foot in the midnight darkness south of Stuttgart on Wednesday. But our reading of the court documents suggests that Sgt. Scoby’s sacrifice may well have saved the lives of Barnes’ estranged wife and their child. Mrs. Barnes and the child lived in Stuttgart. Affidavits filed by police officers, and Mrs. Barnes’ statements in a request for a permanent protection order against her husband that was approved by the Stone County Court, paint a disturbing portrait of a meth-addicted husband with a violent disposition who had threatened his wife and his own parents. On two separate occasions earlier this year, lawmen in Mountain View and Stone County had confronted an armed and belligerent Barnes. On April 29, Mountain View police got a report that Barnes, armed with an AR-15 pistol (and later discovered to also be carrying two knives, a .40 caliber pistol and multiple clips and rounds), was walking down Main Street in the town. He also had a device for snorting meth. Once arriving at the jail, he hit, bit and verbally threatened booking officers. Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton wrote in a June 7 affidavit supporting revocation of Barnes’ bonds that McGilton was requesting “both Circuit Court bonds be revoked and (that) he remains in the custody of the sheriff until his cases are resolved or a new bond is set by the Circuit Judge. He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons.” Barnes was out on bond when, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver granted Barnes a continuance of his bond revocation hearing until March. Deputy Prosecutor Eric Bray had no objection. Mrs. Barnes’ June 2 petition requesting a protection order was equally chilling. She wrote that her husband had become obsessed “with thinking we have cyber stalkers and people that come to our house and mess with things on our property.” Although her husband had been receiving treatment for his problems, she said he had become increasingly paranoid. “His actions and behavior makes me feel threatened for my daughter and myself. He was so ‘convinced’ that we were being watched to be sex-trafficked that I was worried he would kidnap my daughter himself. Today he made phone calls to my daughter’s school, asking if she was there or not.” There are so many possible courses of legislative action that it’s hard to know where to start. In Barnes’ case, a man who should have been behind bars, receiving intense therapy for his meth addiction, or both -- was free on bond. The court system didn’t see him as enough of a threat and booted his case into next year. He shouldn’t have had possession of firearms, yet he had enough to shoot at two trained Stuttgart officers and to kill one of them, and to give pause to a State Police SWAT team for six hours. Where are the jail cells law enforcement says Arkansas needs to keep violent people locked up? Where are the long-term mental health and drug treatment centers that many Americans acknowledge are needed, but which lack legislative support and funding? Why aren’t we confiscating – at least temporarily – the weapons of people who are charged with or have convictions for violent offenses? What are we doing about people who give or sell these firearms to these individuals? Why don’t protection orders have teeth? How timely is the information that law enforcement officials receive about potentially dangerous or mentally ill individuals they are confronting? How good is the training that police officers receive, and how often is that training conducted? We’re calling out our federal and state officials and lawmakers – Rutledge, Griffin, Shepherd, Bozeman, Cotton, Rep. Bruce Westerman, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders. And our own Columbia County delegation – Sen.-elect Steve Crowell, Rep.-elect Wade Andrews and Rep. Lane Jean. Arkansas needs thoughtful people with the courage to rework and reform the state’s legal system that gives dangerous and disturbed people the help they need, while protecting our citizens. We’re praying our legislators actively confront these issues. CLICK HERE to see our article about Wednesday’s tragedy.
Little Rock Police Department officer’s favorable ruling in 2016 incident upheld in appeals court
The federal appeals court in St. Louis on Monday upheld the acquittal of a Little Rock Police Department officer in a 2021 jury trial.
