St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Jury sides with police in civil suit against protester for 2017 arrest
A federal jury ruled Thursday in favor of three St. Louis police officers who were sued by a protester who claimed they used excessive force.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
WTOK-TV
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
KMOV
Former St. Louis police officer accused of rape found not guilty
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps was found not guilty Thursday. Phelps was standing trial after a woman accused him of raping her while she was unconscious in 2010. According to court documents, the woman says Phelps sexually assaulted her while his colleague Lafeal Lawshea was in a nearby room. The alleged assault took place in Lawshea’s home.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape.
VERIFY: Is it true ecstasy and heroin are no longer part of the illegal drug market in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — After a former federal prosecutor's claims about illegal drugs went viral, we wanted to see if the claims were true. Former federal prosecutor Will Scharf, whose Twitter bio also says he is a candidate for an unnamed statewide office in Missouri, made claims on Twitter about illegal drugs in our area.
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Wichita Eagle
Pizza delivery driver is killed after he’s sent to vacant apartment, Missouri cops say
A pizza delivery driver was about to complete his delivery to a Missouri apartment when he was shot multiple times, police said. The driver called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, reporting that he was shot and not going to survive, according to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.
After bullets sprayed the courthouse, the Johnson Trial continued
Someone fired shots at the courthouse while the Lemar Johnson trial advanced.
2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
mycouriertribune.com
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
Would-be Riverview burglar killed; cohort charged with his death
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined to file charges against a local man who shot and killed a burglar over the weekend in self-defense.
KMOV
Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
