Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Former St. Louis police officer accused of rape found not guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps was found not guilty Thursday. Phelps was standing trial after a woman accused him of raping her while she was unconscious in 2010. According to court documents, the woman says Phelps sexually assaulted her while his colleague Lafeal Lawshea was in a nearby room. The alleged assault took place in Lawshea’s home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 shot, killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead Thursday evening in south St. Louis. According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of Primm Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said EMS workers pronounced two men dead at the scene of the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois

HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
HILLSBORO, IL

