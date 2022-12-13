Read full article on original website
Rochester PD ID’s Suspect Shot at by Olmsted County Deputy
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man shot at by an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy as he was fleeing an arrest attempt at Planet Fitness Wednesday afternoon. A news release identifies the suspect as 38-year-old Jesse Johnson. Police say Johnson has...
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Olmsted County Deputy Used Deadly Force in SE Rochester Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - An Olmsted County Deputy deployed deadly force late this afternoon while authorities were attempting to apprehend a man wanted on a warrant stemming from a violent criminal offense. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot outside...
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Two trials set over different versions of gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – A dispute involving a gun and a knife has led to criminal trials for two Mower County men. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37 of Austin, and Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. On November 23, the Austin Police Department says...
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
Parents Notified After Rochester Student Brought BB Gun to School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The parents and guardians of students attending class at Rochester's newest Middle School have been alerted to an incident involving a BB gun. The email message from Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak indicates the BB gun was brought to the school by a student this morning. It states the presence of the weapon was brought to the attention of school leaders by other students. The statement goes on to say the situation is under control and students are not in danger.
Deputies involved in "deadly force" incident outside Rochester health club
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident outside of a Rochester health club Wednesday.Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.Deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to a suspect with a "violent warrant" outside of the fitness center. The suspect saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into their vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing. Torgerson said "deadly force" was then used by deputies as the suspect fled, but it's not clear if the suspect was hurt. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.Rochester police are talking over the investigation, and Torgerson says he hopes the suspect can be found and taken into custody without incident.
Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
Man Who Drove Into SE Rochester Home Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man with a history of multiple drunk driving offenses was sentenced yesterday to more than 6-years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Rochester home last year. 49-year-old Marcus Antwan Martin earlier entered a guilty plea to a felony DWI...
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction
Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
Driver found guilty in Burnsville deadly drag racing crash
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A jury has found a driver guilty in connection to a drag racing crash in Dakota County that killed two people in 2021. Camille Dennis-Bond was found guilty on Wednesday in the third-degree murder case. This was the first of two trials in the deadly crash in Burnsville that authorities say was caused by Dennis-Bond and her brother drag racing.
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
Texas man to stand trial for shooting up a Rochester vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle is pleading not guilty. Exavier Lloyd Porter, 32 of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with dangerous weapons – drive by shooting toward a person. Rochester police say Porter was a passenger in a vehicle in the...
