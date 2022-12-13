ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident outside of a Rochester health club Wednesday.Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.Deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to a suspect with a "violent warrant" outside of the fitness center. The suspect saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into their vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing. Torgerson said "deadly force" was then used by deputies as the suspect fled, but it's not clear if the suspect was hurt. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.Rochester police are talking over the investigation, and Torgerson says he hopes the suspect can be found and taken into custody without incident.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO