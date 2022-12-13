Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work
United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Taxpayers are Invited to Voice their Visions in Community Survey
The Town of Southbury Board of Selectmen has commissioned The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) to conduct a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. The Board needs your help and encourages residents to be aware of the...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: EFfective Educational and Therapeutic Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT EFfective Educational...
milfordmirror.com
Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns cause for concern
MILFORD — Finding teachers has not been a problem for Milford schools, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Kopazna, but the lack of intern interest is raising concerns. Milford Public Schools hired 55 new teachers, about the average number of hires, said Kopazna, but the number of interns the...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
hamlethub.com
Wilton Library and Wilton School District Explore Climate Change and Meaning of Community for Wilton Reads 2023
Vigil Harbor by Julia Glass is this year’s selection Wilton's community-wide reading program. Wilton Library is pleased to announce that Vigil Harbor has been chosen as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program. Vigil Harbor by National Book Award winner Julia Glass...
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
hamlethub.com
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
hamlethub.com
SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
cottagesgardens.com
See Three Stylish Connecticut Interiors
Even before Charlotte Barnes uncovered walls that were uninsulated and found roofs that leaked, she discovered something else while redoing a 19th-century Fairfield County carriage house as her new home. “The biggest challenge in redoing the house and in furnishing all the rooms was the fact that I was the client,” notes Barnes. “I can walk into anyone’s house and see immediately what needs to be done, but I discovered that I was my own most demanding client.” What has resulted, though, is, as Barnes says, “a brand new 1800s carriage house.”
hamlethub.com
Local moms unite to make the holiday season merry for Ridgefield kids in need
A decade (plus) and oodles of presents ago, Ridgefield residents Lori Berisford and Elaine Cox gathered a few friends and organized a holiday shopping spree to Kohl’s to support Ridgefield children in need through the Evelyn C Peeler Children's Holiday Gift Fund. Continuing the tradition of making holiday wishes...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
Avon voters approve $5.4M roundabout
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon voters approved spending $5.4 million to redesign a section of Old Farms Road that has narrow bridges, tight turns, and snaking roads. The town clerk provided News 8 with the following breakdown of the official numbers, including absentee ballots. YES: 1,330NO: 1,018 The referendum allows the town to use $5.4 […]
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
