ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

United Way of Western Connecticut Adds to Board of Directors and Renews its Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work

United Way of Western Connecticut announced additions to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration held earlier this week. Two new members, Tim Ackerly and Tracy Ellis Williams, were elected and will assume their positions immediately. In addition to the new members, the organization moved...
STAMFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns cause for concern

MILFORD — Finding teachers has not been a problem for Milford schools, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Kopazna, but the lack of intern interest is raising concerns. Milford Public Schools hired 55 new teachers, about the average number of hires, said Kopazna, but the number of interns the...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU's Health Professions Dean Takes on New Professional Roles

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Maura Iversen, dean of Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions, recently assumed two prestigious roles outside the University. She is lending her vast expertise to clinical educators and scholars as an adviser and lecturer at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health, and she is the newest member of the American College of Rheumatology Board of Directors.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

See Three Stylish Connecticut Interiors

Even before Charlotte Barnes uncovered walls that were uninsulated and found roofs that leaked, she discovered something else while redoing a 19th-century Fairfield County carriage house as her new home. “The biggest challenge in redoing the house and in furnishing all the rooms was the fact that I was the client,” notes Barnes. “I can walk into anyone’s house and see immediately what needs to be done, but I discovered that I was my own most demanding client.” What has resulted, though, is, as Barnes says, “a brand new 1800s carriage house.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol

Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officer on leave after Milford mother's murder.
BRISTOL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Bloom Beauty Bar

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bloom Beauty...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Avon voters approve $5.4M roundabout

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon voters approved spending $5.4 million to redesign a section of Old Farms Road that has narrow bridges, tight turns, and snaking roads. The town clerk provided News 8 with the following breakdown of the official numbers, including absentee ballots. YES: 1,330NO: 1,018 The referendum allows the town to use $5.4 […]
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy