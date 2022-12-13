Read full article on original website
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Illegal immigrants entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
El Paso Makes List Of Best Texas Cities For Christmas
We may not bear a strong resemblance to the North Pole but we do have some very cool traditions and attractions. An article at springbreakfamily.com listed the top 26 cities in Texas to celebrate Christmas in and El Paso made the cut. Winterfest is one of the things that helped us make it the number 13 spot.
franchising.com
Black Bear Diner Opens in El Paso and Harker Heights
December 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif., – Black Bear Diner today announced the opening of its first restaurant in El Paso, Texas at a Petro Stopping Center travel center. In addition to the El Paso opening, the brand announced another new market entry with the opening of its first diner in Harker Heights, Texas.
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Lands in El Paso at Petro Stopping Center Travel Center
Black Bear Diner, one of the fastest-growing restaurant franchises in the country famous for its home-style comfort food and unique dining experience, announced the opening of its first restaurant in El Paso, Texas at a Petro Stopping Center travel center. In addition to the El Paso opening, the brand announced another new market entry with the opening of its first diner in Harker Heights, Texas. Both openings come as part of the brand’s strategic expansion with a focus in the Lone Star State and follows Black Bear Diner’s recent entrance into new markets including San Antonio, Amarillo, Dallas, McAllen and Pasadena.
HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store
If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
CISD appoints new principal at Canutillo Elementary School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the appointment of longtime district administrator Andrea Esparza as the next principal of Canutillo Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Andrea Ezparza will begin her tenure on Jan. 3 after the winter break. Esparza has 20 years of experience in public education […]
hospitalitytech.com
Black Bear Diner's Texas Expansion Includes Off-Prem Updates
As part of its strategic expansion, Black Bear Diner has opened two locations in the Lone Star State. Located at a Petro Stopping Center travel center the new El Paso diner includes a third-party pickup window located inside the vestibule of the restaurant. It is located off exit 37 and is a franchise-owned conversion build at the existing Petro Stopping Center. The diner will seat up to 143 guests within the 7,865 square foot space, and will feature the brand’s new diner model. The diner will be open daily from 6am-10pm for both dine in and takeout.
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Chilly weekend with possible rain chances
Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies, and California and Virginia residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
One person injured in stabbing incident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital after a report was made of a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. El Paso Police Department officers responded to the emergency call on Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. Crimes Against Persons took over the crime scene at the 1200 […]
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit starts Friday at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love art, or know anyone who has a passion for art, you can now give the gift of Van Gogh this holiday season. Starting Dec. 16 to Jan. 12, Beyond Van Gogh will be featured inside the El Paso County Coliseum. Event Manager of Beyond Van Gogh Billye Thompson […]
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into El Paso Non-Government Organizations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Dec. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation in El Paso NGOs for their supposed role in assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. NGOs are Non-Government Organizations groups that are usually non-profit and help to address social or political issues. Abbott did send a letter to Texas Attorney […]
3 injured Las Cruces officers back on job
Las Cruces Police Department said, after their injuries, the officers endured multiple surgeries and long, tedious therapy sessions.
With shelters at capacity, El Paso NGOs asking for a migrant facility
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As hundreds of migrants are being dropped off on the streets, some are deciding to wait for transportation outside while some are seeking to warm up at local homeless shelters. John Martin, deputy director of Opportunity Center for the Homeless, said one of their shelters currently has 175 men in […]
