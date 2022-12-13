Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder Reveals Just How Long LeBron James Wants To Stay In NBA
Lakers fans may still have plenty of time to catch him.
Golden State Warriors Give Injury Update on Steph Curry
Warriors star Steph Curry injured his shoulder vs. the Indiana Pacers
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry met with the media on Friday.
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder
Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury vs. the Indiana Pacers and will get an MRI tomorrow
Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed
The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The worrisome news for Garoppolo and the Niners is that it isn’t a good one. It was thought a few weeks ago that Garoppolo might be able to return to the 49ers for the playoffs since he didn’t appear to have broken his foot. But on Wednesday, his status changed for the worse.
Golden State Warriors Announce Two Roster Moves
James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins have been recalled from the G League to the Golden State Warriors.
Steph Curry Suffers ‘Labral Injury’ in Left Shoulder, per Report
The Warriors’ star had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Pacers midway through the third quarter.
James Harden Reveals True Reason For Nets Trade
James Harden gave very candid answers about getting traded from the Nets to the 76ers.
Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Pacers Game
Steph Curry is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in the trade market
BREAKING: Draymond Green's Updated Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game
Draymond Green is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Lakers News: Could Closing Lakers Lineup Be A Long-Term Fix?
Darvin Ham closed last night's OT loss with an interesting closing five.
Lakers: "Damn AD" Trends As Anthony Davis's Pair Of Missed Free Throws Dooms Lakers
NBA Twitter is growing frustrated with the Lakers superstar's late game play.
Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Timetable For Stephen Curry's Return
On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined after an MRI revealed that he experienced a left shoulder subluxation in the Warriors’ loss on Wednesday night.
