President Biden To Sign Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Bill Into Law
President Joe Biden is set to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law today which will grant federal protections to same-sex and interracial couples. This is a landmark moment in the decades-long fight for marriage equality in the U.S. There will be a signing ceremony on the South Lawn,...
Senate Democrats Introduce Bill To Protect IVF Amid Abortion Rights Attacks
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a treatment that has allowed millions of people experiencing fertility issues a chance to become pregnant and have children. However — on the heels of overturning Roe v. Wade — some Republican legislators are working to “do something” about IVF. Republican...
Trump May Face 25 Years in Prison, Be Blocked From Future Office: Kirschner
Glenn Kirshner said being prosecuted for insurrection is important as a person facing this charge is "prohibited from holding office under the United States."
