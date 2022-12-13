Read full article on original website
Opinion: Finding Meaning
The Beautiful Wife and I are winding our way through those beloved Christmas traditions. Our Christmas cards usually include a picture but we couldn’t find one where we didn’t look, well, old. In the search, my eyes chanced upon a portrait from our first year of marriage many moons ago. Aha! So, we’re looking young in this year’s card, titled “The way we were.” May I tell a story from that long-ago time?
The Laguna Board of Realtors Installs the 2023 Board of Directors
The Laguna Board of Realtors recently revealed its 2023 board of directors and honored the Realtor and Affiliate of the year. The event held at the Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach was attended by 170 realtors, affiliate members and guests.
LBHS Sports: Week of Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL (4-8) Jack Halvorson scored as time expired on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as the Breakers edged Laguna Hills 40-38 at the Hawks Gym. The Hawks took the lead in the second quarter and didn’t fade until the end of the game. Ashton Azadian was credited with the assist to Halvorson for the winning bucket. The victory broke the Breakers 5-game losing streak and the squad hopes to keep their winning ways today at Aliso Niguel. The Dana Hill home game was moved to Dec. 22 at Dugger Gym with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff time. The Breakers will be off until after Christmas when they are participating in the Tustin Tournament December 26-30. The First January home game is Jan. 11 against Corona del Mar.
