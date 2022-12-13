BOYS BASKETBALL (4-8) Jack Halvorson scored as time expired on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as the Breakers edged Laguna Hills 40-38 at the Hawks Gym. The Hawks took the lead in the second quarter and didn’t fade until the end of the game. Ashton Azadian was credited with the assist to Halvorson for the winning bucket. The victory broke the Breakers 5-game losing streak and the squad hopes to keep their winning ways today at Aliso Niguel. The Dana Hill home game was moved to Dec. 22 at Dugger Gym with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff time. The Breakers will be off until after Christmas when they are participating in the Tustin Tournament December 26-30. The First January home game is Jan. 11 against Corona del Mar.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO