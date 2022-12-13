Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If paying it forward was a person, it would be Moncello Stewart. By profession, he’s an administrator in Savannah State University’s Maintenance and Facilities Department, but his passion is wrapped in community. “Born and raised in Savannah —Tatemville. I’m a west side baby. Haven, DeRenne, Beach High School. So, I came […]
WJCL
Chatham Parkway Toyota giving kids a merrier Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah car dealership and the community are teaming up to give kids a brighter Christmas this year. Chatham Parkway Toyota is continuing its annual Christmas in a Box program. So far, the dealership, thanks to the generosity of the public has collected more than 750...
wtoc.com
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
wtoc.com
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
WJCL
'Breaking and Entering Christmas' event surprises a Hinesville family
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Breaking and entering is usually a crime but it’s not Thursday at this Hinesville residence. A Christmas miracle from Jared and Katie of Hot 98.3. It’s their annual “Breaking and Entering Christmas” event. The community nominates one family to get a Christmas...
Americus Times-Recorder
Angela Smith recognized for Excellence in Alumni Relations at GEAC Conference
AMERICUS – Angela Smith, alumni engagement specialist at Georgia Southwestern State University, received the Outstanding Excellence Award in Alumni Relations at the 2022 Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) Conference in Savannah, Ga. on November 17, 2022. Smith was nominated by her GSW colleague Chelsea Collins, director of marketing and communications, and voted on by fellow GEAC board members.
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
wtoc.com
Special bins in Statesboro to help conceal that expensive gift trash
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Empty boxes from new TV’s, game systems or other valuables sitting at the curb can be an invitation to crooks. Statesboro Police have an alternative to waiting for the trash truck to come. It is called Operation Safe Disposal. Each December, the city puts out...
wtoc.com
Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week. The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”. Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent. And some dancers who have mirrored their careers...
wtoc.com
Tips for saving money with holiday decorations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Need some electrical safety and energy efficiency tips during this holiday season?. Amanda Arnold from Georgia Power joined Afternoon Break to share what you need to know.
Local organization offering free training for those interested in becoming tax preparers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA), a funded agency of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, is in need of volunteers to prepare free federal and state income tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program serves to provide free tax services to low- […]
wtoc.com
Organization helping Lowcountry children find homes
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Many children are looking for a place to call home this holiday season. According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, 14 kids are in need of a home in Jasper County. The problem is, there aren’t enough families looking to take those children in.
wtoc.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ event returns to Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is helping make kids’ holiday wishes come true this season by hosting its second “Shop with a Cop” event. Partnering with the Liberty County School System to identify students in need, the department is expected to take about 125 kids shopping this year to pick out whatever presents they want.
wtoc.com
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
wtoc.com
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s only two weeks left for area governments in Chatham County to make a deal on local option sales tax money. Chatham County and the eight municipalities within the county have been going back and forth for weeks in contentious meetings. Thursday night, Savannah sent an offer to the county. Friday, the county made a counteroffer.
Savannah man gets stuck in chimney, no not Santa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to The Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue. Upon arrival, units found an adult male between the ages of 25-30 years of age stuck in a chimney. Once contact was made by SFD crews, it was decided that the only safe way to […]
WJCL
Liberty County elementary school student found with gun
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
Comments / 0