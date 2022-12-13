Read full article on original website
Bexar County grants $550K in classical music funding on Nelson Wolff’s last day as judge
On Tuesday, Bexar County granted significant funding to two San Antonio performing arts groups: $325,000 to the fledgling San Antonio Philharmonic, and $225,000 to the Classical Music Institute, a resident company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a historic day,” said San Antonio Philharmonic President Brian Petkovich,...
San Antonio plans to keep migrant center open as numbers ‘continue to increase’
This article has been updated. The City of San Antonio will maintain a migrant resource center in the coming year — and potentially much longer — as South Texas communities gear up for more asylum-seekers passing through the city with the end of a policy that has prevented many from entering the country.
Councilman McKee-Rodriguez’s crime reduction proposal gets yellow light from committee
San Antonio City Council’s Governance Committee will move forward with a plan to create a new system within the city organization that would work to prevent crime and recidivism. In the coming months, the Public Safety Committee will further explore strategies, which could include coordination with Bexar County, to...
Council approves $44 million in first, ‘transformational’ round of housing bond funding
San Antonio City Council unanimously approved the city’s first batch of affordable housing bond funding on Thursday. The $44 million, which includes some money from federal housing programs, will fund 14 projects across the city that will build or rehabilitate an estimated 2,532 housing units over the next five years.
San Antonio hopes to secure Inflation Reduction Act funds for climate programs
The City of San Antonio is hoping to secure newly available federal funding over the next two years to bolster its sustainability and climate action efforts. City staff briefed City Council Wednesday on how San Antonio might apply for federal Inflation Reduction Act money for programs that would help the city meet its climate goals.
San Antonio gears up to play defense in 88th Legislative Session
Leaders from the City of San Antonio are eyeing a handful of local control issues they’re concerned about in the state’s upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 10. Members of the city’s government affairs team told a City Council committee Wednesday that a proposal seeking to limit local...
North Texas conservative group sets up shop in Bexar County
A conservative group that started in Fort Worth is starting a chapter in Bexar County, seeking to recruit and train activists to lobby politicians from Congress down to local school boards. The True Texas Project began as a tea party group in Tarrant County back in 2009, organizing conservatives in...
Bexar County lifts burn ban, will issue fireworks permits
Recent rainy weather in the area put an end to Bexar County’s burn ban Tuesday, paving the way for potential New Year’s Eve fireworks displays. State law limits which types of fireworks can be banned and permits the bans to exist only under drought conditions. Bexar County implemented a burn ban in mid-April, allowing it to temporarily ban certain fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.
CPS Energy committee recommends power mix that relies on natural gas
An advisory committee of residents on Thursday selected which mix of energy sources it will recommend to CPS Energy’s board of trustees to power San Antonio over the next decade. Two-thirds of the committee voted for Portfolio #2, of which 44% will come from natural gas or diesel fuel,...
Brittney Griner departs San Antonio after undergoing evaluation, treatment at military clinic
Pro basketball player Brittney Griner left San Antonio on Friday after being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. The WNBA player, who arrived in the city Dec. 8 for medical evaluations following 294 days in detention in Russia, thanked San Antonio military medical staff in an Instagram post.
Market Square and Guadalupe Theater to get $10M in upgrades and repairs in coming year
Two historic sites on San Antonio’s West Side got early Christmas presents this year when a city panel approved funding for major upgrades. Board members for the Westside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) approved resolutions at a recent meeting that granted $6.6 million for renovations and improvements to Market Square and $3.5 million for repairs to the Guadalupe Theater.
South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history
San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
Armed protesters, supporters outside all-ages drag show remain largely peaceful
This article has been updated. A showdown between protesters of an all-ages Christmas drag show at the Aztec Theatre and members of the pro-LGBTQ community was largely peaceful Tuesday night, as both groups mostly stuck to their side of St. Mary’s Street in downtown San Antonio. The crowd of...
San Antonio College picks leader from Milwaukee as new president
A top official at a Milwaukee vocational-technical college will be San Antonio College’s next president. Naydeen González-De Jesús, currently the executive vice president of Student Success at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was selected to lead San Antonio College by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will begin work Jan. 9, according to a press release.
Texas Biomed sees potential research funding rise alongside its national readiness profile
The federal agency that aims to protect Americans from pandemics and bioterrorism has promoted a San Antonio-based research institute into its top contracting ranks, opening the institute up to wider funding opportunities. The Texas Biomedical Research Institute announced Tuesday it has been elevated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development...
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
McNay Art Museum hires new director
The McNay Art Museum has hired Matthew McLendon as its new executive director and CEO, replacing Richard Aste after his six-year tenure. McLendon served as director and chief curator of the Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2017, and prior to that spent six years as curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.
Last two victims identified from Southeast Side blast that killed 4
This story has been updated. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has released the names of the two remaining victims found at the site of a major blast on rural property on the city’s Southeast Side late Friday night. The office identified 57-year-old William Thompson and 61-year-old James Gus Kalisek....
New Lightscape installations shine at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is captivating guests this holiday season with more than one million lights and festive artistic displays as Lightscape returns for its second season. Set to joyful music, the family-friendly outdoor illuminated 1-mile walking trail showcases new artistic installations never before seen in San Antonio and...
City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible
Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
