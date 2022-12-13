San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.

