ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin

HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
HAYWARD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Millston, Douglas County, Hayward

(As of 12/13/2022) The PathBlazers Snowmobile Club of Chisholm, Hibbing & Side Lake is happy to report that all 68 miles of our trails have been brushed, cleared of downed trees and signed from this past summer’s weather. With the newly fallen snow, we will start to groom when...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Cheese, please! Superior shop gives holiday cheese board tips

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Presents and parties are usually on the list during the holiday season, and those holiday parties need flashy food to get guests fed. Yes, Cheese in Superior sells hand crafter charcuterie boards and regionally made cheeses. The cheese is made by dairy makers in...
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy