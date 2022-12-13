Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Reese Witherspoon And Laura Dern Taste Test The Negroni Sbagliato For Moms Everywhere
Earlier this year, the Negroni Sbagliato — “with prosecco in it” — went viral after House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy revealed it as their drink of choice during a Q&A with co-star Olivia Cooke. Well, BFFS and Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon...
Jenna Ortega Breaks Down How The Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance Came To Be
Netflix’s Wednesday has made quite the splash, thanks to Jenna Ortega’s now-viral dance to the Cramp’s 1981 hit “Goo Goo Muck.” The star explained how the viral dance came into being, and how she was the one to choreograph the Wednesday dance. "Initially, they wanted...
Steve Martin And Martin Short Reprised Their Roles From 'Father Of The Bride' For 'SNL' And It Was Hilarious
Gen Z might know legendary actors Steve Martin and Martin Short from their roles on Only Murders in the Building, but any millennial can tell you that before they were podcasters solving murders, they were concerned father George Banks and eccentric wedding planner Franck from the Father of the Bride films.
Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids
While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
Meghan Markle Says Her Family Was “Fed To The Wolves” By The Royal Family In New Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already made waves with the first installment of episodes on their new Netflix series Harry & Meghan. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are revealing even more about their decision to step back from the royal family and why they decided to make the move to California.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Blended Family Goals In Their Heartwarming Family Photo
Whenever celebrity couples call it quits, there’s always the question of how they’re going to make it all work when there are children involved. For actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, that has never been an issue. Since the couple split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage,...
Steve Burns Admits He Thought ‘Blues Clues’ Might Be "Too Strange" To Work
When Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, it became an instant hit. The show would go on to run for a decade and even get a reboot — Blue’s Clues And You! — that is currently airing on the kid’s TV network. However, before the show became a classic, star of the beloved kid’s show, Steve Burns, had his reservations on if it would really work.
Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Discuss How "Weird" It Is To Be a Single Mom During The Holidays
It’s extra difficult to navigate the holiday season when you’re a single mom. Not only are you planning, shopping, spending, and wrapping solo, but you’re also spending those holidays without a partner. It can be bizarre, but also challenging. Single mamas Kelly Clarkson and singer Jewel know...
Rebel Wilson Talks About The Challenges Of Being The Mom Who Wants To ‘Do All The Things’
Rebel Wilson has had a big 2022. She came out with her partner Ramona Agruma on June 9 during Pride Month. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate on Nov. 7. The Pitch Perfect actor reflected on her year of milestones during a chat with Maria Shriver and how motherhood has completely rocked her world.
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Sing At Her First Recital And Totally Nail It
Like mother, like daughter! Singer Pink posted an adorable video of her daughter singing at her first recital, giving her fans a glimpse into just how alike this mother-daughter duo is. Pink, 43, posted the video of Willow, 11, singing Olivia Rodrigo's “The Rose Song,” as she stands solo on...
I Love '90s Movies, But I Never Want My Child To Watch My Girl
I've always been a big movie buff. Whether it was going to see something new playing in the theaters or watching an old favorite for the thousandth time from the comfort of the couch, I've loved immersing myself in fantastical, fictional worlds. And as a kid growing up in the '90s, there was a vast array of high-quality content to explore within the wonderful world of cinema. Yet while I have many, many favorites from that era, there is one '90s kids' movie that left me emotionally scarred. I'm referring to the classic children's movie My Girl, which came out back in 1991.
Maren Morris Has Thoughts About The Harry & Meghan Documentary
Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Maren Morris is a Grammy Award-winning musician who has moved millions with her voice and lyrics. But it turns out she’s also just like so many of us: completely fascinated with the royal family and the history of the British monarchy. With that...
Watch The Exact Moment A Little Girls Spots Her Family At Her Holiday Dance Recital
One aspect of the holidays that can be stressful for parents is the landslide of their kids’ Christmas recitals, showcases, pageants, and performances. They often require taking time off work, not to mention the stress of getting outfits together, parking, finding seats, and buying flowers. But the payoff is...
'Wednesday' And Jenna Ortega Just Got Their First Golden Globe Nominations
Everyone’s new favorite goth teenager (and her show) just got Golden Globe nods. On Monday morning, the awards show dropped its list of nominations and both Wednesday and titular star Jenna Ortega are on the list. Wednesday is up for Best Musical or Comedy Series — TV and Ortega...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Working On A Certain ‘Extremely Toxic Male Set’
Sarah Michelle Gellar just opened up about a particular time in her career when she was working on an “extremely toxic male set.”. During TheWraps’ Power of Women Summit, which took place Dec. 7 through 9, Gellar talked about how she, like many other contemporaries, were made to believe that women not getting along on set and competing against one another was a totally normal thing. (It’s not.)
Mariah Carey Duets With Daughter Monroe For Holiday Concert
The self-declared Queen of Christmas brought out her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, who she shares with Nick Cannon, for her sold-out show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. “This is my baby girl, here,” Carey said in her introduction. Both Carey and her daughter looked like holiday royalty in matching white ballgowns and tiaras surrounded by toys and presents.
Forgiving Myself For My Divorce Took A Really Long Time
I wanted a divorce for almost six years before mine was final. It wasn’t a horrible situation, but instead of acting like partners, my ex and I were roommates who didn’t really like each other. We both agreed it would be better to go our separate ways. After we came to that decision, we didn’t tell our kids for four months. And each morning I’d head out for a run and the guilt would take me down. I’d vow to try hard to repair my marriage — but it was clear we were better off apart.
Jennifer Coolidge Has Something To Say About ‘Girl Power’
Can Jennifer Coolidge be any cooler? The White Lotus star has had a career that has spanned nearly 30 years and was just named Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year. Ariana Grande (who featured Coolidge in her music video for “thank u, next”) interviewed the comedian for the occasion, and Coolidge marveled at how the entertainment industry has improved for women, and how it really is never too late for a “cool thing happening” in anyone’s life.
