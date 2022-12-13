ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids

While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
Steve Burns Admits He Thought ‘Blues Clues’ Might Be "Too Strange" To Work

When Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, it became an instant hit. The show would go on to run for a decade and even get a reboot — Blue’s Clues And You! — that is currently airing on the kid’s TV network. However, before the show became a classic, star of the beloved kid’s show, Steve Burns, had his reservations on if it would really work.
I Love '90s Movies, But I Never Want My Child To Watch My Girl

I've always been a big movie buff. Whether it was going to see something new playing in the theaters or watching an old favorite for the thousandth time from the comfort of the couch, I've loved immersing myself in fantastical, fictional worlds. And as a kid growing up in the '90s, there was a vast array of high-quality content to explore within the wonderful world of cinema. Yet while I have many, many favorites from that era, there is one '90s kids' movie that left me emotionally scarred. I'm referring to the classic children's movie My Girl, which came out back in 1991.
Maren Morris Has Thoughts About The Harry & Meghan Documentary

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Maren Morris is a Grammy Award-winning musician who has moved millions with her voice and lyrics. But it turns out she’s also just like so many of us: completely fascinated with the royal family and the history of the British monarchy. With that...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Working On A Certain ‘Extremely Toxic Male Set’

Sarah Michelle Gellar just opened up about a particular time in her career when she was working on an “extremely toxic male set.”. During TheWraps’ Power of Women Summit, which took place Dec. 7 through 9, Gellar talked about how she, like many other contemporaries, were made to believe that women not getting along on set and competing against one another was a totally normal thing. (It’s not.)
Mariah Carey Duets With Daughter Monroe For Holiday Concert

The self-declared Queen of Christmas brought out her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, who she shares with Nick Cannon, for her sold-out show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. “This is my baby girl, here,” Carey said in her introduction. Both Carey and her daughter looked like holiday royalty in matching white ballgowns and tiaras surrounded by toys and presents.
Forgiving Myself For My Divorce Took A Really Long Time

I wanted a divorce for almost six years before mine was final. It wasn’t a horrible situation, but instead of acting like partners, my ex and I were roommates who didn’t really like each other. We both agreed it would be better to go our separate ways. After we came to that decision, we didn’t tell our kids for four months. And each morning I’d head out for a run and the guilt would take me down. I’d vow to try hard to repair my marriage — but it was clear we were better off apart.
MAINE STATE
Jennifer Coolidge Has Something To Say About ‘Girl Power’

Can Jennifer Coolidge be any cooler? The White Lotus star has had a career that has spanned nearly 30 years and was just named Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year. Ariana Grande (who featured Coolidge in her music video for “thank u, next”) interviewed the comedian for the occasion, and Coolidge marveled at how the entertainment industry has improved for women, and how it really is never too late for a “cool thing happening” in anyone’s life.
