ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Spotlight on Community – La Venta Holiday A new family tradition

Meg Walker, along with the entire team at La Venta Inn, hosted a whimsical family holiday event On November 27. It was a wonderfully wintery, crystal-clear afternoon to spend with family at the historic estate. The views were endless and captivating outside, and inside. There were sugar cookie decorating stations with cookies made that morning by Meg. Children flocked to visit with Mrs. Claus and to write their SantalLetters with expedited delivery to the North Pole. Other activities included wreath and frame festooning with every decoration imaginable to expand guests’ artistry. Of course the tree was set, the fireplace was roaring and the homemade hot chocolate was flowing replete with house-made whip cream.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club annual lunch with Santa

The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club hosted its annual lunch on Wednesday, December 14, with Santa for clients of Arc, which helps individuals who are developmentally disabled. Visting with Santa and Mrs. Claus are Arc coordinator Regina McGill, and client Rick Junis. Newly elected Hermosa Beach Council Member Rob Seamann and Kiwianian Corrine Ybarra Volunteer as the Clauses each year.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Spotlight on Charity – An “Enchanted Holiday” Luncheon & Shopping Boutique

The PV Juniors hosted their annual boutique shopping extravaganza fundraiser on the afternoon of December 4, at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. It was a great opportunity to shop for holiday gifts while helping raise monies for the PV Juniors charities, which focus on supporting women and children in crisis. The attire was festive while guests enjoyed music, live auctions and raffles. A wonderful sit-down, three course lunch that followed. Forest Lawn, Finleys and South Bay Gold were sponsors of the afternoon.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Santa’s swell Strand for Mychal’s Learning Place

A sea of Santas flooded the Hermosa Beach/Manhattan Beach Strand Saturday morning. The occasion was the Fourth Annual California Santa Stroll, in support of Mychal’s Learning Place. The more than 800 Santas was a record, despite the threat of rain, according to Mychal’s founding executive director Ed Lynch. Each...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look

The popular ‘I Found Sammy Clarita’ campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book. The city of Santa Clarita’s favorite four-legged mascot has released the fourth edition of Sammy Stories. In this coloring book, Sammy and his trusty sidekick snake explore Santa Clarita’s rich western history. Welcome aboard to the ride of a lifetime with Sammy Clarita, The Train Conductor.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

25th Annual Peninsula Parade of Lights

Civic, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units and local businesses all participated in the Rolling Hills Estates Parade of Lights on December 3, marking the traditions 25th year. Awards included the Mayor’s Trophy for the best local entry, and the Susan Seaman’s Founders Award. Judging was provided by the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association and a professional equestrian judge. Pen.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach

At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Cotton kilt built for swimming in Hermosa Beach

Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Baywatch Community Calendar 12-15-22

The Point in El Segundo is trading in sandcastles for snowmen as they invite guests to enjoy snow showers every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 and then every night from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. Snow flurries will take place on the grass at The Point and will happen every 30 minutes from 6-8 p.m. For more information, go to thepointsb.com.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Supt. Keller saluted in final Redondo school board meeting

The man in the Cole Haan shoes sat for his final school board meeting after 16 years as the superintendent for Redondo Beach Public Schools. A series of current and former colleagues and employees Tuesday night saluted Steven Keller’s work here, two weeks before his retirement. “You’ve always put...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy