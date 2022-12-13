Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes
For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on Community – La Venta Holiday A new family tradition
Meg Walker, along with the entire team at La Venta Inn, hosted a whimsical family holiday event On November 27. It was a wonderfully wintery, crystal-clear afternoon to spend with family at the historic estate. The views were endless and captivating outside, and inside. There were sugar cookie decorating stations with cookies made that morning by Meg. Children flocked to visit with Mrs. Claus and to write their SantalLetters with expedited delivery to the North Pole. Other activities included wreath and frame festooning with every decoration imaginable to expand guests’ artistry. Of course the tree was set, the fireplace was roaring and the homemade hot chocolate was flowing replete with house-made whip cream.
easyreadernews.com
Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club annual lunch with Santa
The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club hosted its annual lunch on Wednesday, December 14, with Santa for clients of Arc, which helps individuals who are developmentally disabled. Visting with Santa and Mrs. Claus are Arc coordinator Regina McGill, and client Rick Junis. Newly elected Hermosa Beach Council Member Rob Seamann and Kiwianian Corrine Ybarra Volunteer as the Clauses each year.
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on Charity – An “Enchanted Holiday” Luncheon & Shopping Boutique
The PV Juniors hosted their annual boutique shopping extravaganza fundraiser on the afternoon of December 4, at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. It was a great opportunity to shop for holiday gifts while helping raise monies for the PV Juniors charities, which focus on supporting women and children in crisis. The attire was festive while guests enjoyed music, live auctions and raffles. A wonderful sit-down, three course lunch that followed. Forest Lawn, Finleys and South Bay Gold were sponsors of the afternoon.
easyreadernews.com
Santa’s swell Strand for Mychal’s Learning Place
A sea of Santas flooded the Hermosa Beach/Manhattan Beach Strand Saturday morning. The occasion was the Fourth Annual California Santa Stroll, in support of Mychal’s Learning Place. The more than 800 Santas was a record, despite the threat of rain, according to Mychal’s founding executive director Ed Lynch. Each...
scvnews.com
All Aboard! Sammy Clarita is Back With a New Book, New Look
The popular ‘I Found Sammy Clarita’ campaign is back and Sammy Clarita has a new look and a new book. The city of Santa Clarita’s favorite four-legged mascot has released the fourth edition of Sammy Stories. In this coloring book, Sammy and his trusty sidekick snake explore Santa Clarita’s rich western history. Welcome aboard to the ride of a lifetime with Sammy Clarita, The Train Conductor.
easyreadernews.com
25th Annual Peninsula Parade of Lights
Civic, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units and local businesses all participated in the Rolling Hills Estates Parade of Lights on December 3, marking the traditions 25th year. Awards included the Mayor’s Trophy for the best local entry, and the Susan Seaman’s Founders Award. Judging was provided by the Southern California Band and Orchestra Association and a professional equestrian judge. Pen.
Toasted Bun Owners to Take Over Glendale’s Central Grille
The Grille by Toasted Bun will soon make its debut
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – December 14, 2022
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – December 14, 2022: Holidays at the Farm at Gilchrist Farm, The Nutcracker at the PAC, Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park, Winter Camp Chillin’ at The Cube, White Christmas at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Sign up to be a Vendor ...
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
proclaimerscv.com
Chad Atkins: Co-Founder of Paw Works/Animal Rescue Leader- Died at Age 44
Chad Atkins passed away, Co-founder of Paw Works and a famous animal rescue group in Los Angeles. Announcing the surprising information about its leader on Sunday, the group referred to him as “a truly great person who spent his entire life helping animals.”. Chad Atkins Death Reason. Chad “died...
Eater
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach
At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
coloradoboulevard.net
Off the Wall in Alhambra
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
easyreadernews.com
Cotton kilt built for swimming in Hermosa Beach
Retired Navy Seabee Michael Falk thought the weather was so warm in Hermosa Beach Tuesday afternoon, compared New York, where he lives, that he decided to go for a swim in the ocean. He wore his cotton utility kilt because his Seabee quilt is made of wool, and would have been too heavy, he said. The 59 degree water didn’t bother him. “I was in the Navy. I’m used to cold water,” he said. ER.
easyreadernews.com
Baywatch Community Calendar 12-15-22
The Point in El Segundo is trading in sandcastles for snowmen as they invite guests to enjoy snow showers every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 and then every night from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. Snow flurries will take place on the grass at The Point and will happen every 30 minutes from 6-8 p.m. For more information, go to thepointsb.com.
easyreadernews.com
Supt. Keller saluted in final Redondo school board meeting
The man in the Cole Haan shoes sat for his final school board meeting after 16 years as the superintendent for Redondo Beach Public Schools. A series of current and former colleagues and employees Tuesday night saluted Steven Keller’s work here, two weeks before his retirement. “You’ve always put...
Santa Clarita, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Santa Clarita. The Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita soccer team will have a game with Saugus High School on December 15, 2022, 15:15:00.
2urbangirls.com
tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40
LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
Bridgeport Elementary School Threat Rumors Deemed Uncredible, Inaccurate
A school threat that was allegedly made during a verbal argument at Bridgeport Elementary School earlier this month was deemed uncredible, and law enforcement investigation disproved rumors that a weapon was involved. On Friday Dec. 2, 2022, deputies received reports of a possible school threat at Bridgeport Elementary School on the 23600 block of Newhall ...
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A 16-year-old boy […]
Comments / 0