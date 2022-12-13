ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

City settles discrimination lawsuit from Black and Latino renters

The Justice Department announced a landmark civil rights settlement Wednesday with the city of Hesperia, California, and its sheriff's department over allegations they illegally discriminated against Black and Latino renters. Under the terms of the settlement, which requires final sign off from a federal judge, the city and sheriff's department...
HESPERIA, CA

