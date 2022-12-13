Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Reveals How Many Raids Will Be Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first Raid is out today and we now know how many we can expect over the course of the game's life cycle. Call of Duty has done a great job of supporting its titles over the last decade. Although it started with just 3 or 4 map packs that were released over the course of a year, things have evolved as the industry has changed. It has instead shifted to free map releases alongside new modes, features, mechanics, weapons, and skins. It's a lot more layered than the past and Modern Warfare 2 ensures the value of the game will only continue to increase with new content drops.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Nerfs Overpowered DMZ AI
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded update went live recently with a ton of changes to look through, but one of those changes that went live in the battle royale game was apparently unintended. The AI in the DMZ mode got a bit too strong across the board, it seemed, so Raven Software has since released an update to tune it back down alongside an explanation as to what went awry.
ComicBook
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Issues Reported After Free Upgrade, CD Projekt Red Responds
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally got its free upgrade this week with that big batch of enhancements now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, but that upgrade is not without its issues. Players reported recently some problems affecting the PC version of the game that included subpar framerates compared to what people's PC setups could've been outputting as well as issues with specific features like ray tracing. CD Projekt Red has since responded to complaints of these issues and said it's looking into the situation.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game Gets First New Update in Over 10 Years
One of the most popular games that Nintendo ever released on its Nintendo 3DS handheld has shockingly received a new title update this week for the first time in over a decade. For the most part, since the release of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, Nintendo has moved on from supporting games on the 3DS. Outside of a few new titles here and there, the 3DS has been a platform that hasn't been active since 2020. Perhaps for security purposes, though, Nintendo felt the need to go back and release this new update for one of the most beloved titles on its previous handheld platform.
Comments / 0