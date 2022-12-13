Canal Club 62 hosts fundraiser for 18-year-old Gabby Kranock

Canal Club 62 is showing its Buffalo Strong Spirit by organizing a fundraiser for 18-year-old Gabby Kranock.

18-year-old Gabby Kranock is paralyzed after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver .

Canal Club 62 in North Tonawanda has come up with five-holiday drink specials which can also be made into mocktails.

The goal is to raise $2,500 to help benefit Gabby’s recovery.

The owner of Canal Club 62 tells 7 News once she heard Gabby’s story, she had to do something to help brighten Gabby’s holiday season .

“Her own situation is unimaginable, and we really feel we can make a difference,” says Scolla. “That’s why we’re the city of good neighbors in Buffalo, and we hope to meet Gabby and her family as well.”

Gabby is hoping to be released from ECMC in the coming days so she can be home for Christmas.

Canal Club 62 is also hosting a Christmas Party next Thursday, Dec. 22, from 6 pm - 11 pm as part of Gabby's fundraiser.

Click here to get more information about how you can participate in this good cause.