ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

December 16: A Very Jazzy Red & White Christmas with Ragan Whiteside and Melvin Miller, hosted by Morris Baxter

By Jazz 91.9 WCLK
wclk.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclk.com

December 22: Suite Jazz Series Presents Tom Braxton Christmas Show

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street Downtown, home of the Suite Jazz Series. Join them Thursday, December 22 for a special Christmas Show featuring Saxophonist Tom Braxton and Friends for some Jazz holiday favorites. Doors open at 6:30pm with dinner and Christmas Jazz with Tom Braxton at 7:30pm. More information including reservations is available at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

GEN Z - Amari Joseph Shares His Hopes and Dreams for the Future

Generation Z is defined as individuals born in the 1990s through the early 2010s. These young adults have come of age in a racially, sexually, and religiously diverse culture. They are social media activists who have always had access to the internet with mobile devices. These young people will redefine work with options we can’t imagine. Many of the desires of other generations are not things they consider important right now. This week we speak with Amari Joseph, a Mass Communications major at Clark Atlanta University.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF.com

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond Park for the first time in a long time. Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, December 19, 2022. NewsChannel 6 at 11. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t continue to be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy