December 16: A Very Jazzy Red & White Christmas with Ragan Whiteside and Melvin Miller, hosted by Morris Baxter

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wclk.com
December 22: Suite Jazz Series Presents Tom Braxton Christmas Show
Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street Downtown, home of the Suite Jazz Series. Join them Thursday, December 22 for a special Christmas Show featuring Saxophonist Tom Braxton and Friends for some Jazz holiday favorites. Doors open at 6:30pm with dinner and Christmas Jazz with Tom Braxton at 7:30pm. More information including reservations is available at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com.
Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s office give Henry County kids a holly jolly Christmas
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It is one of Henry County’s happiest times of the year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff’s Office gave out hundreds of toys and games to every child at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County.
wclk.com
GEN Z - Amari Joseph Shares His Hopes and Dreams for the Future
Generation Z is defined as individuals born in the 1990s through the early 2010s. These young adults have come of age in a racially, sexually, and religiously diverse culture. They are social media activists who have always had access to the internet with mobile devices. These young people will redefine work with options we can’t imagine. Many of the desires of other generations are not things they consider important right now. This week we speak with Amari Joseph, a Mass Communications major at Clark Atlanta University.
DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas. ...
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WJBF.com
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond Park for the first time in a long time. Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, December 19, 2022. NewsChannel 6 at 11. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
Family of slain GSU student hold vigil at scene of his shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. — On Sunday night, family and friends celebrated the life of a Georgia State Student who was gunned down near the campus earlier this month. The vigil was held at the same gas station where the shooting occurred. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to his family about...
Atlanta shootings have left 4 children dead in a 3-week span. Mayor says this is an unacceptable trend
In the span of three weeks, shootings in Atlanta have killed four children between the ages of 11 and 16, and Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday the recent trend is unacceptable.
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
cobbcountycourier.com
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t continue to be frightened and sad.
Police: One person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM. At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave. Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
The family of the 77-year-old grandmother stabbed to death in her Buckhead home is grateful an arrest was made within 48...
Henry County Daily Herald
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
WMAZ
Georgia baby taken off sedation after suffering burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — After a freak accident left a Powder Springs child with burns all over his little body, his family is sharing promising news about his recovery. Little Amahd is now off sedation, according to the family. He's not out of the woods yet, his mother said, adding the next few days are critical to his recovery process.
