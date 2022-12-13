December 16: A Very Jazzy Red & White Christmas with Ragan Whiteside and Melvin Miller, hosted by Morris Baxter

Generation Z is defined as individuals born in the 1990s through the early 2010s. These young adults have come of age in a racially, sexually, and religiously diverse culture. They are social media activists who have always had access to the internet with mobile devices. These young people will redefine work with options we can’t imagine. Many of the desires of other generations are not things they consider important right now. This week we speak with Amari Joseph, a Mass Communications major at Clark Atlanta University.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO