Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Northern Branch Jail Inmates Mark Completion of Hancock Courses
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, celebrated 27 incarcerated students who successfully completed college courses at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ). Included in the honorees are 12 students who completed HUSV 103: Basic Counseling Skills, 10 students who completed Econ 130: Consumer and Family...
Noozhawk
Cynder Sinclair: Donors Have Variety of Options for Giving to Fav Nonprofits
As a donor, you can help actualize a bold, ambitious dream of what the world could be. The magical beauty of your charitable giving results not only in tax savings for you but, as importantly, enhances our community and our world. Nonprofits change humanity for the better in myriad ways,...
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
Noozhawk
New Round of Funding Offered to Promote Racial Equity in County
The Fund for Santa Barbara is partnering with Santa Barbara County to distribute a second round of $230,000 in funding through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara. The county Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 13 to unanimously approve the new round of funding. The funding...
Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent
Dr. Clara A. Finneran has been selected as the new Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent set to begin in January of the new year. The post Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
Noozhawk
Registration Open for Spring Semester Classes at SBCC
Class registration for Santa Barbara City College’s Spring 2023 semester is now open to everyone in the community. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 23. SBCC offers classes for credit for students looking to pursue an associate degree or certificate, including those needed to transfer to a four-year university. It also offers a variety of noncredit programs through its School of Extended Learning in areas including English as a Second Language, classes for older adults and career skills building.
Noozhawk
County Denies Fire Department Protest of Choosing AMR as Ambulance Services Provider
The fight continues for Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services contract. An evaluation committee scored American Medical Services, the current provider, higher in its proposal for the contract than the County Fire Department’s proposal. Fire Chief Mark Hartwig protested the decision, and on Wednesday the county denied the protest.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
Santa Barbara Independent
Caught in the Rental Crunch
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Event Honors Agents, Welcomes Board Members
The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) hosted its 115th Installation & Awards Luncheon on Dec. 2. I was proud to attend, and be a part of, this wonderful celebration. This is a day not to highlight how many homes agents sell or how much money they make, but to showcase the amazing contributions Realtors and affiliates make to our local community.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 12.14.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Grace Kitayama, staff writer for Noozhawk.
SMJUHSD swears in three members to the Board of Education
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District swore in three members to the Board of Education in Tuesday's meeting. The post SMJUHSD swears in three members to the Board of Education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services
ORCUTT, Calif.- The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services. The post The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Planned Contract with UCSB Divides Santa Barbara School Board’s Virginia Alvarez, Hilda Maldonado
In a surprise move, Santa Barbara Unified School District board member Virginia Alvarez halted a planned $140,000 contract to UCSB for data analysis of a new junior and high school program. “I am personally having a difficult time reconciling the $140,000,” Alvarez said at Monday night’s school board meeting. “In...
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Oxnard
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Noozhawk
Fred S. Nieves of Santa Barbara, 1928-2022
Fred S. Nieves, 94, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Fred was born to Juan and Carmen Nieves on March 14, 1928 in Carpinteria. Fred lived his life with a smile on his face, a humble heart, and complete devotion and true love to his wife Virginia and his family.
Santa Barbara County names new Public Health Director
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of a new County Public Health Director.
