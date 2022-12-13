ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Northern Branch Jail Inmates Mark Completion of Hancock Courses

The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, celebrated 27 incarcerated students who successfully completed college courses at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ). Included in the honorees are 12 students who completed HUSV 103: Basic Counseling Skills, 10 students who completed Econ 130: Consumer and Family...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School

A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Registration Open for Spring Semester Classes at SBCC

Class registration for Santa Barbara City College’s Spring 2023 semester is now open to everyone in the community. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 23. SBCC offers classes for credit for students looking to pursue an associate degree or certificate, including those needed to transfer to a four-year university. It also offers a variety of noncredit programs through its School of Extended Learning in areas including English as a Second Language, classes for older adults and career skills building.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼

In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Caught in the Rental Crunch

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is expensive. This year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Santa Barbara the fifth most expensive city to live in in the U.S. And according to LivingCost.org, a crowdsourced database that calculates and ranks the total cost of living for more than 9,000 cities across the world, Santa Barbara is in the top 0.1 percent — the most expensive in California, second in the U.S., and fourth in the world — with an average cost of living of $3,455 per month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bob Walsmith: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Event Honors Agents, Welcomes Board Members

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) hosted its 115th Installation & Awards Luncheon on Dec. 2. I was proud to attend, and be a part of, this wonderful celebration. This is a day not to highlight how many homes agents sell or how much money they make, but to showcase the amazing contributions Realtors and affiliates make to our local community.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 12.14.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Grace Kitayama, staff writer for Noozhawk.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Oxnard

Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Fred S. Nieves of Santa Barbara, 1928-2022

Fred S. Nieves, 94, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Fred was born to Juan and Carmen Nieves on March 14, 1928 in Carpinteria. Fred lived his life with a smile on his face, a humble heart, and complete devotion and true love to his wife Virginia and his family.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

