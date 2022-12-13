ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo using eminent domain against South Park Avenue property owners

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
The City of Buffalo announced Mayor Byron Brown has invoked eminent domain powers against the owners of properties located on South Park Avenue in Downtown Buffalo.

According to the city, the properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue face longstanding code violations and it has been pushing the owners to repair the properties for more than a decade.

"Despite these efforts the buildings continue to deteriorate causing health, welfare and safety issues for the area residents and tourists," a release says.

The city said the eminent domain process started Tuesday with a resolution drafted by the Brown Administration and sponsored by Councilman Mitch Nowakowski calling for a public hearing.

According to the city, 110 South Park Avenue was built in 1852 as a bakery and is one of the only pre-civil war era buildings near the foot of Main Street, the current owner is Darryl J. Carr. 118 South Park Avenue was built in 1869 as the Brown & McCutcheon Brass Foundry, the current owner is Darryl J. Carr and Park Avenue Estates LLC.

Comments / 2

Why u need to know
2d ago

Hey, Mayor Brown! What are you gonna do about the thousands of abandoned buildings on the east side? Nothing?

Reply(1)
3
 

buffalorising.com

Big Deal: Jemal Buys Atrium Building

Douglas Jemal has bought himself an early Christmas present- the HSBC Atrium building in the Cobblestone District. Jemals Atrium LLC purchased the building from HSBC Bank for $9 million yesterday. The 250,000 sq.ft. building was completed in 1991 and houses significant back-office operations for HSBC Bank. The property includes the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo City Hall and the House from Hell

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The boarded-up house on Arkansas Street stands as a testament to City Hall’s ineptitude in dealing with urban blight. Not one, but two people — suspected drug users — have died inside the abandoned house since Sept. 26. That followed years of housing code violations and frequent complaints from neighbors about drug use and other quality of life issues.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bird Avenue fire causes $450K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire on Bird Avenue on Friday caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, according to authorities. The two-alarm fire broke out at 92 Bird Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators say it started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. The cause of the fire is still under […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI

On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders

Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
BUFFALO, NY
