Buffalo using eminent domain against South Park Avenue property owners

The City of Buffalo announced Mayor Byron Brown has invoked eminent domain powers against the owners of properties located on South Park Avenue in Downtown Buffalo.

According to the city, the properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue face longstanding code violations and it has been pushing the owners to repair the properties for more than a decade.

"Despite these efforts the buildings continue to deteriorate causing health, welfare and safety issues for the area residents and tourists," a release says.

The city said the eminent domain process started Tuesday with a resolution drafted by the Brown Administration and sponsored by Councilman Mitch Nowakowski calling for a public hearing.

According to the city, 110 South Park Avenue was built in 1852 as a bakery and is one of the only pre-civil war era buildings near the foot of Main Street, the current owner is Darryl J. Carr. 118 South Park Avenue was built in 1869 as the Brown & McCutcheon Brass Foundry, the current owner is Darryl J. Carr and Park Avenue Estates LLC.