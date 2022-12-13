Read full article on original website
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
S.R. 3 near Decatur County now open
GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that southbound State Road 3, near the community of Craig, Indiana, is now officially open at the railroad crossing just west of Greensburg. Northbound S.R. 3 is closing for about a week as the southbound lanes reopen. S.R. 3, heading...
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Kokomo library adding Narcan vending machine Thursday
KOKOMO, Ind. – A library in central Indiana is taking steps to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce the number of overdoses taking place across the state. On Thursday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main branch will add a Naloxone vending machine. It will be the first library in Indiana to have this type […]
Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
What is the difference in funding for typical foster care placement and relative/kinship placement?
In Indiana, typical foster home placements and what are known as relative or kinship placements are offered different financial resources and supports. A listener in Lafayette wanted to know more about why there are differences in funding. Brenda Chapin is the vice president of program administration for The Villages, a...
Columbus Bakalar Airport hosts pet food distribution on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE 12.14: The location for the pet food distribution has been changed to Columbus Bakalar Airport, located at 4770 Ray Boll Drive. Pet food will be passed out in the parking lot of the airport while supplies last. ORIGINAL:. Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS)...
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
Celebrate the season at Greenfield Hometown Holiday
From local shopping to tasty treats and special events to celebrate the season, Hancock County shines bright this time of year. And this Saturday, downtown Greenfield will be the place to be. Greenfield Main Street’s Executive Director Monica Holden tells us about Greenfield Hometown Holiday which is from 8 a.m....
