A school bus company that previously operated in Worcester and still operates Holyoke is being sued for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. A lawsuit against Illinois-based Durham School Services was filed in federal court last month by the Conservation Law Foundation, which said that it had observed the company’s buses idling for longer than five minutes on 93 occasions since 2019 in the two Massachusetts cities.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO