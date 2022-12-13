Read full article on original website
Steve Brow
6d ago
North Hampton has gone to hell. Could it be just to liberal for it own good ?? Or is it the junkies begging for change that's keeping people away ?
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Single family residence sells in Springfield for $345,000
Neftali Rivera and Elizabeth Rivera bought the property at 46 Timber Lane, Springfield, from Robert O Azeez and Cinnamon C Azeez on Dec. 2, 2022, for $345,000 which represents a price per square foot of $251. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 10,450-square-foot lot.
Condominium sells in West Springfield for $385,000
Judith Atkin acquired the property at 28 Shady brk., West Springfield, from Helene C Ducharme on Nov. 30, 2022. The $385,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $189. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. A 2,235-square-foot unit...
Condominium in Fitchburg sells for $340,000
Kathleen Walsh acquired the property at 26 Linda Street, Fitchburg, from E Oconnor Ret Ann on Nov. 30, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $278. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. A 1,763-square-foot unit...
Sale closed in West Springfield: $259,000 for a two-bedroom home
Karen Dimauro and Sebastian Dimauro acquired the property at 47 Burford Avenue, West Springfield, from Oscar L Carrillo on Nov. 30, 2022, for $259,000 which works out to $127 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 11-17
A house in Harvard that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. In total, 157 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $404,822. The average price per square foot ended up at $253.
Single-family home in Springfield sells for $289,900
Justine Trowbridge acquired the property at 85 Paulk Terrace, Springfield, from Frederic C Baxter on Nov. 28, 2022, for $289,900 which represents a price per square foot of $189. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 10,672 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $335,000
Amy Bradford Landau bought the property at 49 Overlook Drive, Easthampton, from Cynthia D Rzonca and Ralph A Daniels on Dec. 2, 2022, for $335,000 which works out to $322 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,870-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
MGM Springfield awarded sports betting license ahead of expected 2023 launch
Gaming regulators awarded MGM Springfield a sports betting license Monday, giving it the green light to hold in-person betting sometime early next year when the industry launches in Massachusetts and making it the second casino in the state to secure a retail sports wagering license. But the road to approval...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize won at Speedway
A $100,000 prize was won off of a ticket sold at a Speedway in Massachusetts on Sunday. The ticket was for the game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at the Speedway in West Roxbury. Overall, there were 151 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts...
Single-family residence sells for $365,000 in Wilbraham
John Farr and Cynthia Farr acquired the property at 11 Nokomis Road, Wilbraham, from Veronica C Est Mccarthy on Nov. 30, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price works out to $191 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 27,990-square-foot lot. Additional...
Two-bedroom home sells in Springfield for $160,000
Jillian Lopez acquired the property at 32 Pear Street, Springfield, from Henry Downey and Martin Downey on Nov. 30, 2022. The $160,000 purchase price works out to $185 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 6,299 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family house sells for $975,000 in Berlin
Kenneth Jones and Marjorie Jones acquired the property at 173 Crosby Road, Berlin, from Edgewater Realty Llc 94 on Dec. 1, 2022, for $975,000 which represents a price per square foot of $307. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Southborough: $2.7 million for a seven-bedroom home
Mei Qin and Yanyi Du acquired the property at 3 Glenwood Road, Southborough, from Douglas J Backman on Nov. 29, 2022, for $2,700,000 which represents a price per square foot of $298. The property features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 7.4-acre lot.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
State School Building Authority’s vote on reimbursement rate affects Amherst project
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to increase the reimbursement amount to municipalities for construction of new schools. If the MSBA board of directors does so, it would positively impact Fort River Elementary School building project underway in Amherst. Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman...
Single-family house sells in Warren for $245,000
Crystal Piche bought the property at 9 Nelligan Terrace, Warren, from Clifford M Rutter on Dec. 2, 2022. The $245,000 purchase price works out to $187 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
School bus company sued for excessive idling in Worcester, Holyoke
A school bus company that previously operated in Worcester and still operates Holyoke is being sued for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. A lawsuit against Illinois-based Durham School Services was filed in federal court last month by the Conservation Law Foundation, which said that it had observed the company’s buses idling for longer than five minutes on 93 occasions since 2019 in the two Massachusetts cities.
Westfield council accepts $500K grant for redesign of taxiway at Westfield-Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — At its first meeting in December, the City Council accepted a grant of $539,800 from the state office of Public Safety and Security, Military Division, under the Air National Guard for the initial design of the Taxiway Bravo South Relocation and Reconstruction Project, a huge modernization effort for the airport which has been on its five-year capital program for three years.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Petersham: $346,000 for a five-bedroom home
Nancy Lowe acquired the property at 53 East Street, Petersham, from Emily A Chinian on Nov. 30, 2022, for $346,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 7