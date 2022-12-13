ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Brow
6d ago

North Hampton has gone to hell. Could it be just to liberal for it own good ?? Or is it the junkies begging for change that's keeping people away ?

Single family residence sells in Springfield for $345,000

Neftali Rivera and Elizabeth Rivera bought the property at 46 Timber Lane, Springfield, from Robert O Azeez and Cinnamon C Azeez on Dec. 2, 2022, for $345,000 which represents a price per square foot of $251. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 10,450-square-foot lot.
Condominium sells in West Springfield for $385,000

Judith Atkin acquired the property at 28 Shady brk., West Springfield, from Helene C Ducharme on Nov. 30, 2022. The $385,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $189. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. A 2,235-square-foot unit...
Condominium in Fitchburg sells for $340,000

Kathleen Walsh acquired the property at 26 Linda Street, Fitchburg, from E Oconnor Ret Ann on Nov. 30, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $278. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. A 1,763-square-foot unit...
Single-family home in Springfield sells for $289,900

Justine Trowbridge acquired the property at 85 Paulk Terrace, Springfield, from Frederic C Baxter on Nov. 28, 2022, for $289,900 which represents a price per square foot of $189. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 10,672 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Single-family residence sells for $365,000 in Wilbraham

John Farr and Cynthia Farr acquired the property at 11 Nokomis Road, Wilbraham, from Veronica C Est Mccarthy on Nov. 30, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price works out to $191 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 27,990-square-foot lot. Additional...
Two-bedroom home sells in Springfield for $160,000

Jillian Lopez acquired the property at 32 Pear Street, Springfield, from Henry Downey and Martin Downey on Nov. 30, 2022. The $160,000 purchase price works out to $185 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 6,299 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family house sells for $975,000 in Berlin

Kenneth Jones and Marjorie Jones acquired the property at 173 Crosby Road, Berlin, from Edgewater Realty Llc 94 on Dec. 1, 2022, for $975,000 which represents a price per square foot of $307. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
Sale closed in Southborough: $2.7 million for a seven-bedroom home

Mei Qin and Yanyi Du acquired the property at 3 Glenwood Road, Southborough, from Douglas J Backman on Nov. 29, 2022, for $2,700,000 which represents a price per square foot of $298. The property features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 7.4-acre lot.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
Single-family house sells in Warren for $245,000

Crystal Piche bought the property at 9 Nelligan Terrace, Warren, from Clifford M Rutter on Dec. 2, 2022. The $245,000 purchase price works out to $187 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
School bus company sued for excessive idling in Worcester, Holyoke

A school bus company that previously operated in Worcester and still operates Holyoke is being sued for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. A lawsuit against Illinois-based Durham School Services was filed in federal court last month by the Conservation Law Foundation, which said that it had observed the company’s buses idling for longer than five minutes on 93 occasions since 2019 in the two Massachusetts cities.
Westfield council accepts $500K grant for redesign of taxiway at Westfield-Barnes Airport

WESTFIELD — At its first meeting in December, the City Council accepted a grant of $539,800 from the state office of Public Safety and Security, Military Division, under the Air National Guard for the initial design of the Taxiway Bravo South Relocation and Reconstruction Project, a huge modernization effort for the airport which has been on its five-year capital program for three years.
Sale closed in Petersham: $346,000 for a five-bedroom home

Nancy Lowe acquired the property at 53 East Street, Petersham, from Emily A Chinian on Nov. 30, 2022, for $346,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
