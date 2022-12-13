ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Football RB Zach Charbonnet Named Sporting News All-American

By Sam Connon
 3 days ago

Charbonnet continued his postseason awards run after leading the country in all-purpose yards per game in 2022.

The Bruins' lead back added to his laundry list of postseason honors with yet another All-American nod.

The Sporting News unveiled its All-American teams on Tuesday, and UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet earned a spot on the Second Team in the Athlete position. Charbonnet was also named to the FWAA All-American First Team in the all-purpose spot on Dec. 9, as well as the AP All-American Second Team as a running back on Monday.

The American Football Coaches Association is the final certified group yet to reveal its All-American Teams.

Charbonnet was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Awards earlier this season, and he earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team on Dec. 6 .

Although Charbonnet only ranked No. 15 in the nation in total rushing with 1,359 yards, he missed two games and ultimately ranked No. 4 with 135.9 rushing yards per game. Adding in his 321 receiving yards on 37 catches, Charbonnet ranked No. 7 in total yards from scrimmage and No. 1 in scrimmage yards and all-purpose yards per game.

Charbonnet ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 14 in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns. His 7.0 yards per carry led the Pac-12 and ranked No. 4 in the FBS.

In just 22 career games with UCLA, Charbonnet was able to rack up 3,014 total yards and 27 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per touch after becoming the ninth Bruin to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Charbonnet now ranks No. 14 on UCLA's all-time rushing yards list and No. 13 on the program's all-time scrimmage yards list.

The Oaks Christian School (CA) product could make one more appearance in blue and gold at the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, but he could also opt out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The full Sporting News All-American Teams are listed below:

First-team Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, USC
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
T: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
G: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
T: Alex Palczewski, Illinois
ATH: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

First-team Defense

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: Calijah Kancey, Pitt
EDGE: Will Anderson, Alabama
LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
CB: Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
CB: Clark Phillips, Utah
S: Kamren Kinchens, Miami
S: Christopher Smith, Georgia

First-team Specialists

K: Joshua Karty, Stanford
P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers
RET: Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Second-team offense

QB: Max Duggan, TCU
RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston
WR : Charlie Jones, Purdue
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC
C: Brett Neilon, USC
OL: Christian Haynes, UConn
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
ATH: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Second-team defense

DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DL: Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
DL: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
EDGE: Bralen Trice, Washington
LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
S: Jordan Battle, Alabama
S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Second-team Specialists

K: Christopher Dunn, NC State
P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
RET: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

