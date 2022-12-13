ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

H.S. basketball polls: Marian boys, Washington girls hold steady at No. 1

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyJi2_0jhQyJNS00

BOYS BASKETBALL

IBCA poll

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll (all class)

1, Ben Davis 7-0, 2. Penn 5-0, 3. Brownsburg 6-0, 4. Indianapolis Cathedral 4-1, 5. Noblesville 4-0.

6. Homestead 4-0, 7. Carmel 4-2, 8. Chesterton 3-1, 9. Anderson 4-1, 10. Kokomo 3-2.

11. Fishers 4-3, 12. Center Grove 5-0, 13. NorthWood 5-1, 14. Marian 6-0, 15. Warren Central 3-1

16. Zionsville 3-3, 17. Lawrence North 3-1, 18. Linton-Stockton 4-1, 19. Bloomington North 3-2, 20. Northridge 5-0.

Others receiving votes: Brownstown Central (5-1), Carroll (Flora) (4-0), Crown Point (4-1), Eastern Hancock (4-1), Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (3-0), Hamilton Southeastern (2-1), Hammond (4-0), Harrison (W Lafayette) (5-0), Indianapolis Attucks (1-3), Jennings County (5-0), Marion (5-0), Munster (5-0), New Albany (4-0), New Palestine (4-0), North Central (Indianapolis) (5-2), North Daviess(5-0), Norwell (4-1), South Bend Washington (6-0), South Spencer (5-0), Southport (3-2), Tipton (5-0), Valparaiso (2-1), Westfield (3-1), Yorktown (4-0)

AP poll

Associated Press

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week's ranking:Class 4AW-L Pts Prv

1, Indpls Ben Davis (13) 7-0, 278, 2; 2. Penn (1) 5-0, 234, 3; 3. Brownsburg 6-0, 226, 4; 4. Indpls Cathedral 4-1, 192, 1; 5. Homestead 5-0, 155

6. Noblesville 4-0, 137, NR; 7. Chesterton 3-1, 91, 5; 8. Anderson 4-1, 68, 7; 9.Northridge 5-0, 62, NR; 10. Carmel 4-2, 59, 8

Others receiving votes: Kokomo 36. Warren Central 27. Center Grove 26. Westfield 21. Fishers 21. Lawrence North 16. Jennings Co. 16. Hammond Central 9. Marion 6.

Class 3AW-L Pts Prv1.

1, Mishawaka Marian (13), 6-0, 274, 1; 2. N. Daviess 5-0, 230, 2; 3. NorthWood 5-1, 205, 3; 4. S. Bend Washington (1) 6-0, 202, 6.

6. Norwell 5-1, 139, 8; 7. Indpls Brebeuf 3-1, 116, 7; 8. W. Noble 5-0, 107, NR; 9. Beech Grove 3-2, 102, 5; 10. Peru 4-1, 99, 9; 10. Greensburg 1-1 39 4.

Others receiving votes: Culver Academy 33. Lebanon 32. Benton Central 19. S. Bend St. Joseph's 19. Tippecanoe Valley 16. Ft. Wayne Concordia 15. New Castle 12. Heritage Hills 7. Lake Station 7. Connersville 7.

Class 2AW-L Pts Prv

1, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (10), 3-0, 268, 2; 2. Carroll (Flora) (1), 4-0, 222, 3; 3. Linton-Stockton (2), 4-1, 211, 1; 4. Brownstown 5-1, 208, 4; 5. Eastern Hancock 4-1, 132, 8.

6. S. Spencer 5-0, 125, 9; 7. Gary 21st Century (1), 3-1, 121, 7; 8. Wapahani 4-1, 110, 10; 9. S. Knox 4-0, 97, NR; 10. Taylor 6-0, 45, NR

Others receiving votes: Tipton 32. Providence 28. Triton Central 25. Central Noble 19. University 16. Cass 8. Southwestern (Jefferson) 7. N. Decatur 6.

Class 1AW-L Pts Prv

1, Bloomfield (11), 5-1, 263, 2; 2. Orleans (2), 4-0, 230, 5; 3. Ev. Christian (1), 4-2, 188, 4; 4. Loogootee 4-2, 163, 6; 5. Edinburgh 4-1, 153, 1

6. Fountain Central 3-0, 143, 9; 7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2, 122, 8; 8. Barr-Reeve 2-3, 83, 7; 9. Indpls Lutheran 1-1, 80, 3; 10. Bethesda Christian 4-0, 65, NR

Others receiving votes:Tindley 3 8. Christian Academy 37. Covington 28. Borden 28. Bethany Christian 15. Tri 14. Triton 9. Westville 8. Greenwood Christian 7. Springs Valley 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IBCA poll

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll (all class)

1, SB Washington 12-0, 2. Zionsville 10-0, 3. Hamilton Southeastern 11-0, 4. Bedford North Lawrence 10-1, 5. Fishers 9-2.

6. F.W. Northrop 9-1, 7. Lake Central 7-1, 8. Noblesville 7-3, 9. Homestead 9-2, 10. Indian Creek 10-0.

11. Northridge 10-2, 12. Twin Lakes 12-0, 13. Columbia City 9-1, 14. Warsaw 9-2, 15. Marian 10-2.

16. Corydon Central 11-1, 17. Ben Davis 9-3, 18. Norwell 9-2, 19. Warren Central 8-3, 20. Valparaiso 10-0.

Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (5-1), Blackford (9-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (7-4), Danville (10-2), Evansville Memorial (8-0), Fairfield (10-1), Fort Wayne Snider (9-3), Franklin Community (7-3), Hamilton Heights (9-1), Huntington North (7-2), Jay County (9-1), Jennings County (7-2), Lanesville (10-1), Lawrence Central (5-3), Lawrence North (9-4), Linton-Stockton (9-0), North Knox (11-0)

IBCA polls

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association polls

Class 4A

1, S.B. Washington 12-0, 2. Zionsville 10-0, 3. Hamilton Southeastern 11-0, 4. Bedford North Lawrence 10-1, 5. Fishers 9-2.

6. F.W. Northrop 9-1, 7. Lake Central 7-1, 8. Noblesville 7-3, 9. Homestead 9-2, 10. (tie) Columbia City 9-1 and Valparaiso 10-0.

Other receiving votes: Northridge 10-2, Warsaw 9-2, Ben Davis 9-3, Lawrence North 9-4.

Class 3A

1, Twin Lakes 12-0, 2. Norwell 9-2, 3. Indian Creek 10-0, 4. Evansville Memorial 8-0, 5. Jay County 9-1.

6. Corydon Central 11-1, 7. Marian 10-2, 8. Hamilton Heights 9-1, 9. Danville 10-2, 10. Fairfield 10-1.

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 8-2, West Lafayette 10-3, Gibson Southern 5-3.

Class 2A

1, North Knox 11-0, 2. Blackford 9-0, 3. Central Noble 12-0, 4. Forest Park 10-1, 5. Carroll (Flora) 10-1.

6. Andrean 5-1, 7. Linton-Stockton 9-0, 8. Winchester 8-2, 9. Lafayette Central Catholic 7-2, 10. Brownstown Central 8-3.

Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 9-3, Eastbrook 9-3, Wapahani 8-1, Pioneer 8-1, Seeger 9-1, Triton Central 5-3.

Class 1A

1, Lanesville 10-1, 2. Tri 9-0, 3. Caston 11-0, 4. Trinity Lutheran 8-1, 5. Northeast Dubois 8-2.

6. Blue River 8-2, 7. Bethany Christian 8-1, 8. Morgan Twp. 9-3, 9. Vincennes Rivet 6-3, 10. Kouts 8-4.

Others receiving votes: Clinton Central 8-2, Borden 7-3, Wood Memorial 8-3, DeMotte Christina 8-2, Washington Twp. 5-3.

