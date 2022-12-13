Read full article on original website
Police: Double homicide near East Lake Park ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have received two rulings in connection to the double homicide investigation of 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry and 22-year-old Timmeric Leshawn Bryant. The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 8300 Block of 1st Avenue North. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65
The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
Man charged with reckless murder in fiery Birmingham crash that left 1 dead
A suspect has been charged in a fiery November crash in Birmingham that left a 59-year-old man dead. Carlos Maurice Caldwell, 22, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Paul Everett Jordan. Charging documents against Caldwell state he was speeding and/or street racing when he struck Jordan’s vehicle....
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to police, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to...
USPS, Hoover police investigating mail drop box vandalism, theft
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in mail stolen from a USPS drop box in Hoover. A large hole was cut into the sides of two...
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
Arrest made after motorist shot on I-65 in Vestavia Hills during suspected road rage incident
A person was shot this morning on Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills, and authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the incident.. Police responded about 7 a.m. to a call of a person shot on I-65 northbound near the U.S. 31 exit leading to Hoover and Vestavia Hills. Capt....
Man arrested for mail theft, check fraud in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested last Tuesday in Pelham after checks were stolen from private mailboxes. The Pelham Police Department said Rocky Allen Townsend was charged with mail theft and check fraud. Police said employees at a Pelham business reported seeing Townsend going through their mailbox...
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office is searching for the family of a man who died at a Bessemer prison Wednesday. 69-year-old Jackie Curtis Haynes was an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted in 1975. The coroner's office...
No Shots Fired Or Injuries Reported After Fight in Tuscaloosa’s University Mall
Contrary to some internet rumors swirling, no shots were fired and no one was injured in a fight at Tuscaloosa's University Mall Thursday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the mall on McFarland Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. about a group of people fighting there.
Domestic dispute outside Birmingham Family Dollar leaves 1 shot
One person was injured in a morning shooting in Birmingham. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the Family Dollar at 521 Center Street North on a report of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived to find an adult male wounded. His injuries are not...
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
Tuscaloosa Woman Finds Jail Escapee Hiding Under Her Couch
An inmate who escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday was recaptured by police after a woman discovered him hiding under her couch, recently filed court documents reveal. The inmate, 23-year-old Quinn Martel Don Rogers, sparked an all-hands manhunt Friday when he escaped the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Court documents filed...
