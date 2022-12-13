ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Police: Double homicide near East Lake Park ruled justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have received two rulings in connection to the double homicide investigation of 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry and 22-year-old Timmeric Leshawn Bryant. The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 8300 Block of 1st Avenue North. The preliminary investigation revealed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65

The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to police, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested for mail theft, check fraud in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested last Tuesday in Pelham after checks were stolen from private mailboxes. The Pelham Police Department said Rocky Allen Townsend was charged with mail theft and check fraud. Police said employees at a Pelham business reported seeing Townsend going through their mailbox...
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Coroner's Office seeks help locating family of inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office is searching for the family of a man who died at a Bessemer prison Wednesday. 69-year-old Jackie Curtis Haynes was an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility after being convicted in 1975. The coroner's office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

