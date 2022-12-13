ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie United hosts Bob Downing Invitational

By By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

Sun Prairie’s annual Bob Downing Invitational has become a must-see early-season event in the Wisconsin high school wrestling community. It draws in top talent from around the state to provide a measuring stick for that season’s expectations. Sun Prairie United got its season off on the right foot, finishing sixth of the 24 schools in attendance with a team score of 374.

“It was a very impressive day,” Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. “This is a tough tournament and we finished sixth with only nine point scorers. We always like to see kids out-perform their seeding. There are also dome newer wrestlers in the lineup, but the older wrestlers believe in them. There are a lot of great leaders on this team.”

United’s day was headlined by a pair of first place finishes from juniors Chris Anderson and Parker Olson. Anderson breezed through the 120 lbs. bracket and Olson had a dramatic win in the championship of the 132 lbs. bracket.

Anderson received a pair of byes in pool play and was the top seed of his bracket. He was hardly challenged as none of his matches lasted more than a minute. Anderson pinned a Kewaskum wrestler in 56 seconds in the quarterfinals and a Lodi wrestler in 36 seconds to reach the finals. There, he had his shortest match of the day as he pinned an Oregon wrestler in 25 seconds to finish the day as the unscathed champion of the 120 lbs. bracket.

Olson was similarly dominant, specifically in pool play. He earned two quick pins over Ripon and Fort Atkinson wrestlers but was only the third seed in the final bracket. His march to the crown began with a 6-3 decision victory over Wausau East wrestler. He nabbed a pin in the 1:49 against a Delavan-Darien wrestler, the second seed, to punch a ticket to the first place match against Brecken Muench, the top seed.

The two wrestlers proved to be fairly even. The match went the distance, but the only points scored came only six seconds in. Olson’s early takedown would be the deciding move as he held on for a 2-0 decision to emerge victorious.

There were plenty more strong performances on the day outside of Anderson and Olson to help boost United up towards the top of the invitational.

Junior Isaiah Horan earned Sun Prairie 51 team points thanks to his third place finish in the 220 lbs. bracket. He started his day with a pair of pins in pool play against a Kenosha Indian Trail wrestler in 1:45 and against freshman teammate Kamron Sarbacker in 3:39.

Horan was seeded third in his bracket. He earned a 9-2 decision victory over a Sauk Prairie wrestler in the quarterfinals thanks to two takedowns and two escapes. He moved on to the semifinals with a Grafton wrestler and kept things close in an 8-6 decision loss. A trio of takedowns in the first two period from the Grafton wrestler proved to be Horan’s downfall.

Undeterred, Horan refocused for the third lace match against a Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln wrestler. In another nail-biter, Horan emerged victorious in a 5-3 decision. Takedowns in the first and third period helped boost Horan to the victory and the third place crown.

The top five finishes didn’t end there as sophomore Jaxon Johnson finished fifth in the 195 lbs. bracket. He got a bye and pinned a Fort Atkinson wrestler in 43 seconds in pool play to enter his bracket as the fifth seed. Up against a Watertown wrestler in the quarterfinals, Johnson would lose by a 5-2 decision.

He, too, would pull himself up by his boot straps and continue working hard. He pinned a Ripon wrestler in 23 seconds to earn a spot in the fifth place match against a River Valley wrestler. He built himself a massive 13-2 lead before securing a pin at the 4:53 mark to claim fifth place.

Three more United wrestlers would end up in the top 10 of their respective weight classes.

Junior Dylan Muehlenberg worked his way to a seventh place finish in a loaded 145 lbs. bracket. He earned a 34-second pin and a 9-7 decision win in pool play and entered the bracket as the sixth seed.

Muehlenberg was pinned in the quarterfinals and lost by a 13-6 decision to wind up in the seventh place match against a Watertown wrestler. Muehlenberg would finish his day on a high note, pinning his opponent in 1:03 for seventh place.

Both freshman Benji Gore and sophomore Brennan Hoffman would finish eighth in their respective brackets. Hoffman earned a pin and a bye in his pool play but was pinned twice and fell by 13-4 major decision in the bracket. Gore had the exact same pool play results and lost by tech fall, major decision, and a late pin in the seventh place match for eighth place.

Other notable results from the invitational include junior Sophia Bassino’s 11th place finish in the 160 lbs. bracket, senior Haroon Ahmed’s 13th place finish in the 160 lbs. bracket, and senior Seth Kosky’s 16th place finish in the 170 lbs. bracket.

Fennimore was the invitational champion with 656 team points. Lodi took second with 582 and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln rounded out the top three with 503.

This was United’s final home meet of 2022. Sun Prairie will hit the road for its next three events remaining in this calendar year. United will travel to Madison West High School for a Big Eight conference triangular with the Regents as well as Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 13, followed by an invitational at Waterloo on Friday, Dec. 16 and a road match with Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

