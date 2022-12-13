Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach CiCi's Pizza to close permanently due to financial hardship, pandemic
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A beloved CiCi's Pizza in Fort Walton Beach is closing its doors. The restaurant, located on the Mary Esther Cut Off, made the announcement Thursday. Manager Marcello Loften says they have to shut down because of financial hardship following Hurricane Michael and the pandemic. Loften...
WEAR
Farm Share to hold food distribution Saturday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Farm Share is distributing food in Pensacola to those in need on Saturday at Brownsville Church. It will take place beginning at 7 a.m. until supplies last at 3100 W De Soto St. in Pensacola. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru...
WEAR
'I thank God': Navy Federal provides Pensacola family in need with special holiday gift
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It’s a Christmas miracle, but on Fairfield Road in Pensacola. Angela Sanders and her family are giving thanks a little early thanks to Navy Federal Credit Union. “Everything is falling into place. I thank god. There is nothing more I can do," Sanders said. Sanders, a...
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
WEAR
Valerie's House in Pensacola receives $500,00 donation for new home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola non-profit Valerie’s House will expand into a new home thanks to a $500,000 donation from the Chadbourne Foundation in Pensacola. Valerie House's mission is to help children grieve the death of a family member. The Chadbourne Foundation, under the leadership of Caroline and Brian DeMaria,...
WEAR
'Element Outdoors' hunting, fishing clothing business moves to Milton warehouse
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County business that started in a home, now fills a 20,000 square foot warehouse. "Element Outdoors" sells clothes for hunting and fishing. Chris Nallick started the company in 2014, in his garage in Pace. Since then, they've grown and joined with another...
WEAR
Food distribution to be held at Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County is holding a drive-through food giveaway next week in Milton. It will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center located at 4499 Pine Forest Road. They'll have 10,000 pounds of food available...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties receive $35M to help reduce wildfires
MILTON, Fla. -- Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be getting part of an Emergency Wildfire Management Fund to help reduce wildfires in their areas. The money comes from the Florida Forest Service after receiving $93 million during the 2022 Florida legislative session. $35 million from the fund will...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
WEAR
Escambia County preparing to launch 'Coordinated Opioid Program'
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is preparing to launch the "Coordinated Opioid Program" -- otherwise known as CORE. The program will streamline care from the moment of an overdose to a patient's emergency care and eventual long-term treatment. Eric Gilmore, the county's public safety director, says they're interviewing nurses...
WEAR
Pensacola auto shop owner frustrated by equipment backlog due to pandemic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The disruption of automotive car parts still lingers. A backlog at auto shops is blamed on shortages. Gary Sapp, the owner of Gary Sapp Automotive, tells WEAR News the parts arriving at his shop are problematic. Sapp says since the pandemic, the quality has suffered. “Since the...
WEAR
Lakeview Center doctor stresses mental health awareness following 'tWitch's' death
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tributes continue to pour in from across the country for dancer and former DJ Stephen Boss. The LA coroner ruling the 40-year-old -- who went by "tWitch" -- died by suicide. So many are remembering his role on the Ellen DeGeneres show and how he was a...
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
WEAR
Deputies searching for missing Pensacola woman last seen in early November
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing Pensacola woman who was last seen in early November. The missing woman is 32-year-old Carolyn Sizemore. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen on Nov. 2 in the 7000-block of Lindskog St. Deputies say she was...
WEAR
Suspects used stolen credit cards to buy $6K in electronics in Pensacola, Destin
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Three men are wanted for stealing credit cards from a Miramar Beach condo and buying over $6,000 worth of electronics at stores in Destin and Pensacola. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a visitor staying at a condominium in Miramar Beach in October reported their credit card missing from their condo.
WEAR
The City of Pensacola votes to ban vaping and smoking at public parks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola voted to unanimously ban vaping and smoking at public parks on Thursday. The Pensacola City Council approved the ordinance with a vote of 4-2. This must have a second reading before a final vote. The proposal comes with some exceptions. Unfiltered cigars are...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman attacked 68-year-old who told her to turn down music
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old Pensacola woman is charged with attacking and beating a 68-year-old woman who told her to turn her music down, according to an arrest report. Chloe German was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery on a person over 65 (domestic violence). According to the...
WEAR
Officials say holiday gatherings may cause spike in flu, RSV and COVID cases
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say another wave of illness could be on the way with more holiday gatherings later in the month. Some have called the spikes in flu, RSV and COVID a "tripledemic." Not all doctors in the Pensacola area are seeing a spike in illness following Thanksgiving. But,...
WEAR
Sheriff: Escambia County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people as part of "Operation Blue Christmas," Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Friday. The Escambia County Sheriff's office executed five separate search warrants over the past week beginning last Friday. Seven people have been arrested, with more...
