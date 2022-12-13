ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Farm Share to hold food distribution Saturday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Farm Share is distributing food in Pensacola to those in need on Saturday at Brownsville Church. It will take place beginning at 7 a.m. until supplies last at 3100 W De Soto St. in Pensacola. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Valerie's House in Pensacola receives $500,00 donation for new home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola non-profit Valerie’s House will expand into a new home thanks to a $500,000 donation from the Chadbourne Foundation in Pensacola. Valerie House's mission is to help children grieve the death of a family member. The Chadbourne Foundation, under the leadership of Caroline and Brian DeMaria,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County preparing to launch 'Coordinated Opioid Program'

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is preparing to launch the "Coordinated Opioid Program" -- otherwise known as CORE. The program will streamline care from the moment of an overdose to a patient's emergency care and eventual long-term treatment. Eric Gilmore, the county's public safety director, says they're interviewing nurses...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Suspects used stolen credit cards to buy $6K in electronics in Pensacola, Destin

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Three men are wanted for stealing credit cards from a Miramar Beach condo and buying over $6,000 worth of electronics at stores in Destin and Pensacola. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, a visitor staying at a condominium in Miramar Beach in October reported their credit card missing from their condo.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

The City of Pensacola votes to ban vaping and smoking at public parks

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola voted to unanimously ban vaping and smoking at public parks on Thursday. The Pensacola City Council approved the ordinance with a vote of 4-2. This must have a second reading before a final vote. The proposal comes with some exceptions. Unfiltered cigars are...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy