wcyb.com
$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
wcyb.com
Decision made for next Director of Sullivan County Schools
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision is made for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a Sullivan...
wcyb.com
Tax experts: Plan to file sooner rather than later
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — As we prepare to say goodbye to 2022, financial experts say it's important to pay attention and start gathering your tax information now. Mark Steber, tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, says be wary of tax refund whiplash this year. "Things that many...
wcyb.com
Man charged following assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
wcyb.com
Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
wcyb.com
Police: Man faces charges after attacking hotel employee and officer in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is in jail tonight after Johnson City police say he attacked a hotel employee and the officer who responded, officials say. Timothy Libbey of Athens, Tennessee is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against an officer and resisting arrest.
wcyb.com
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
wcyb.com
Gate City Police investigating Monday night shooting
GATE CITY, Va. — Officials say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night in the town of Gate City. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot, they were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown as of right now.
wcyb.com
Interstate 26 West reopened after crash results in serious injuries
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: All lanes on Interstate 26 West have been reopened after a serious crash resulted in injuries, according to authorities. Officials say as of 9:55 p.m. the crash scene is clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. ----- Update: One lane of...
wcyb.com
Battle leads UNC Asheville over East Tennessee State 74-73
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamon Battle scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat East Tennessee State 74-73 on Saturday night. Battle also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (8-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Drew Pember pitched in with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
