GATE CITY, Va. — Officials say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night in the town of Gate City. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot, they were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown as of right now.

GATE CITY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO