Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
Judge sides with McKee in lawsuit over homeless protest
Superior Court Justice David Cruise found the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that efforts to remove the protesters from the property was a violation of their rights.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Turnto10.com
Elorza tells '10 News Conference' he won't send his son to Providence public schools
Mayor Jorge Elorza's time as mayor of Providence is coming to an end, but he said he's not going anywhere. "I want to stay involved in issues I really care about. I'm not leaving Providence. I'm firmly rooted here," Elorza said Friday during a taping of "10 News Conference." He...
GoLocalProv
18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+
Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
Turnto10.com
Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
Community Focus: Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his plans for the city now that he's been sworn into office.
Turnto10.com
Warming station at Cranston Street Armory to open Friday evening
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Cranston Street Armory in Providence prepares to open its 24/7 warming station on Friday at 5 p.m., we're learning new details in the fight against the homelessness crisis. A spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal confirmed to NBC 10 News a service provider...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown withdraws proposal for hospital parking lot
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South County Hospital is looking for a new way to expand its parking after a vote from the South Kingstown Town Council scrapped the original plans. The hospital's initial proposal sparked backlash from the community because Narragansett Tribe members say the site is a...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Turnto10.com
Mayor Elorza says crime in Providence is down at historically low levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Providence works to get illegal guns and criminals off the streets, new data shows the city is making progress. Providence police said Wednesday there have been eight homicides in the city this year, the first time in 50 years that number isn’t double digits.
Turnto10.com
Illegal dumping in Fall River leaves tires, trash and stress throughout city
FALL RIVER — From mattresses to tires, illegal dumping is becoming a nuisance for cities and towns across Southern New England. Residents in Fall River take pride in their city and say the littering problem has gotten out of hand. The city has been trying to clean up each...
Turnto10.com
Former 6/10 Connector superintendent pleads guilty to making false statements on project
(WJAR) — The former superintendent of the Route 6/10 Connector construction project pled guilty Wednesday to making false statements in connection with the project. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Dennis Ferreira previously worked for Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., the construction company responsible for the federally funded 6/10 Connector project in Providence.
Turnto10.com
Community group, Smiley team member asks Providence school district to rethink closures
(WJAR) — A community group that's been outspoken about the handling of the state-run district is calling on the district to rethink its decision. The Community First Coalition is echoing concerns from the Providence School Board regarding the closures of Feinstein and Lauro elementary schools at the end of the school year.
Turnto10.com
Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin
A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
Turnto10.com
Fugitive wanted in 1991 Attleboro killing captured in Guatemala
(WJAR) — A man on Massachusetts's Most Wanted Fugitives list was caught Wednesday in Guatemala, 31 years after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Attleboro. Massachusetts State Police said 50-year-old Mario Garcia was apprehended Wednesday at a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala. According to police, investigation found Garcia was living under an alias.
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
