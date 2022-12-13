ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+

Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station at Cranston Street Armory to open Friday evening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Cranston Street Armory in Providence prepares to open its 24/7 warming station on Friday at 5 p.m., we're learning new details in the fight against the homelessness crisis. A spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal confirmed to NBC 10 News a service provider...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

South Kingstown withdraws proposal for hospital parking lot

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South County Hospital is looking for a new way to expand its parking after a vote from the South Kingstown Town Council scrapped the original plans. The hospital's initial proposal sparked backlash from the community because Narragansett Tribe members say the site is a...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Mayor Elorza says crime in Providence is down at historically low levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Providence works to get illegal guns and criminals off the streets, new data shows the city is making progress. Providence police said Wednesday there have been eight homicides in the city this year, the first time in 50 years that number isn’t double digits.
Turnto10.com

Former 6/10 Connector superintendent pleads guilty to making false statements on project

(WJAR) — The former superintendent of the Route 6/10 Connector construction project pled guilty Wednesday to making false statements in connection with the project. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Dennis Ferreira previously worked for Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., the construction company responsible for the federally funded 6/10 Connector project in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence man hit by truck, killed in Franklin

A man was hit by a truck and killed in Franklin, Massachusetts on Friday morning. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office identified the man as 31-year-old Cloutier Perez of Providence. Police and fire crews were called to XPO Logistics on Grove Street at about 6:30 a.m. for a report of...
FRANKLIN, MA
Turnto10.com

Fugitive wanted in 1991 Attleboro killing captured in Guatemala

(WJAR) — A man on Massachusetts's Most Wanted Fugitives list was caught Wednesday in Guatemala, 31 years after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Attleboro. Massachusetts State Police said 50-year-old Mario Garcia was apprehended Wednesday at a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala. According to police, investigation found Garcia was living under an alias.
ATTLEBORO, MA

