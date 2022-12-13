ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Virginia schools can require masking for peers and teachers of 12 students with disabilities, settlement states

Virginia schools can require masking for peers and teachers of 12 students with disabilities to protect from virus exposure as part of reasonable accommodations under federal disability law, according to a settlement reached this week. The settlement concludes a legal battle between the parents of the students with disabilities that...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate

The Senate voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. Now that it has passed the Senate, the measure is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. The House already approved the measure -- a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts

Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in

Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans' precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden's first two years, several of which were clinched with bipartisan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As more men leave the workforce, women are stepping in to fill those jobs

A typical morning at the Schnitzler household starts with David and Allison feeding their 17-month-old Winston. Allison, 33, and David, 32, play with Winston as they both get ready to go to work. Allison heads out the door — to her family medical practice — and David, an insurance underwriter,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump's taxes Tuesday

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what -- if any -- personal tax information to release about the former President.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Attorney disciplinary committee says Giuliani violated ethics rules with 2020 election fraud claims

False election fraud claims that Rudy Giuliani made when he was representing former President Donald Trump's campaign in 2020 should make the former New York mayor liable for professional sanctions, an attorney disciplinary committee said Thursday. The decision by the hearing committee for the DC Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy