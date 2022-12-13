Read full article on original website
Virginia schools can require masking for peers and teachers of 12 students with disabilities, settlement states
Virginia schools can require masking for peers and teachers of 12 students with disabilities to protect from virus exposure as part of reasonable accommodations under federal disability law, according to a settlement reached this week. The settlement concludes a legal battle between the parents of the students with disabilities that...
Biden and Senate Democrats set to close out historic 2 years in judicial confirmations, pledging more
Throughout the legislative battles of President Joe Biden's first two years in office, one Democratic priority served as a clear if quiet measure of methodical, consistent accomplishment: the pipeline of judicial confirmations to the federal bench. In the final days of the 117th Congress, the scale of that effort --...
Biden administration warns of potential influx of migrants immediately after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border policy next week will "likely increase migration flows immediately," and migrants who are in encampments along Mexico's northern border may attempt to cross into the United States, according to a Homeland Security intelligence memo reviewed by CNN. Administration officials have been bracing for an...
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
Senate passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate
The Senate voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. Now that it has passed the Senate, the measure is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. The House already approved the measure -- a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.
Federal judge says Biden can't yet end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy
A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for now the Biden administration's most recent attempt to end the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program. US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the termination of the program that was outlined in an October 2021 policy memo while litigation around that memo continues.
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts
Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
Trump unveils plans to take on tech companies if he wins in 2024 in appeal to conservative base
Donald Trump vowed Thursday that if he is elected president again, he would ban federal money from being used to label speech as misinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who have engaged in what he characterized as "domestic censorship," and punish universities engaging in "censorship activities" with cuts to federal funding.
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in
Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans' precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden's first two years, several of which were clinched with bipartisan...
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is 'not the influence he thinks he is'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there's an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is "not the influence he thinks he is" -- or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. "When the former president announced that he's running for president a week after the...
As more men leave the workforce, women are stepping in to fill those jobs
A typical morning at the Schnitzler household starts with David and Allison feeding their 17-month-old Winston. Allison, 33, and David, 32, play with Winston as they both get ready to go to work. Allison heads out the door — to her family medical practice — and David, an insurance underwriter,...
Key House committee to hold high-stakes meeting on Trump's taxes Tuesday
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss the contents of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The high-stakes meeting, which is expected to go into a private session, will be the first opportunity for members on the powerful committee to openly discuss and make a decision about what -- if any -- personal tax information to release about the former President.
Black voter turnout was down in 2022. Democratic operatives are panicking about what it could mean for 2024
An informal group of Black elected officials has lit up over phone calls and texts since Election Day. They're worried about Black turnout that continues to underperform and talking ideas about how to turn it around before the next presidential election. Black voters didn't go for Republicans in significant numbers,...
January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
Attorney disciplinary committee says Giuliani violated ethics rules with 2020 election fraud claims
False election fraud claims that Rudy Giuliani made when he was representing former President Donald Trump's campaign in 2020 should make the former New York mayor liable for professional sanctions, an attorney disciplinary committee said Thursday. The decision by the hearing committee for the DC Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility...
