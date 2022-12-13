Read full article on original website
Senate passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate
The Senate voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. Now that it has passed the Senate, the measure is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. The House already approved the measure -- a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is 'not the influence he thinks he is'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there's an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is "not the influence he thinks he is" -- or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. "When the former president announced that he's running for president a week after the...
Federal judge says Biden can't yet end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy
A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for now the Biden administration's most recent attempt to end the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program. US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the termination of the program that was outlined in an October 2021 policy memo while litigation around that memo continues.
January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
Moderate Republicans weigh hardball tactics to counter anti-McCarthy crew
As frustration inside the House GOP has grown over a small band of anti-Kevin McCarthy lawmakers, an idea to strike back at the rebellious group has been floated among some Republicans: kicking these members off their committees, according to multiple members involved in the conversations. While discussions over retributions for...
Trump unveils plans to take on tech companies if he wins in 2024 in appeal to conservative base
Donald Trump vowed Thursday that if he is elected president again, he would ban federal money from being used to label speech as misinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who have engaged in what he characterized as "domestic censorship," and punish universities engaging in "censorship activities" with cuts to federal funding.
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
Black voter turnout was down in 2022. Democratic operatives are panicking about what it could mean for 2024
An informal group of Black elected officials has lit up over phone calls and texts since Election Day. They're worried about Black turnout that continues to underperform and talking ideas about how to turn it around before the next presidential election. Black voters didn't go for Republicans in significant numbers,...
As more men leave the workforce, women are stepping in to fill those jobs
A typical morning at the Schnitzler household starts with David and Allison feeding their 17-month-old Winston. Allison, 33, and David, 32, play with Winston as they both get ready to go to work. Allison heads out the door — to her family medical practice — and David, an insurance underwriter,...
Dennis Hastert Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Birth date: January...
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday. The unnamed criminal groups set up email accounts impersonating top executives of food companies and convinced...
