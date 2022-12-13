The Senate voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate. Now that it has passed the Senate, the measure is cleared for President Joe Biden's signature. The House already approved the measure -- a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense.

