No. 2 Pitt faces off against ACC rival No. 1 Louisville in the Final Four in Omaha, Neb. Thursday night in the biggest matchup ever between the two programs. The Panthers (31-3) defeated the Cardinals (30-2) in their first matchup on Oct. 23 at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the match, before the Cardinals stormed back to force the match into a fifth set. Despite the lost lead, the Panthers hung on for an important victory.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO