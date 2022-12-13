ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville

Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | The real action for Louisville football Saturday won't be at Fenway Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Notes written without any confidence in my bowl confidence pool projections. 1. The last word I received is new Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm does not plan to attend the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Saturday. There's too much important stuff happening at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecomeback.com

Louisville coach reacts to dreadful losing streak

The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team was off to an absolutely dreadful start. The Cardinals went winless in their first nine games of the 2022-23 season. They racked up losses to quality teams and to the small schools, as they offered little resistance to everyone who faced them. Worst...
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Takes on Louisville for the Third Time and the Most Important Game in ACC History

No. 2 Pitt faces off against ACC rival No. 1 Louisville in the Final Four in Omaha, Neb. Thursday night in the biggest matchup ever between the two programs. The Panthers (31-3) defeated the Cardinals (30-2) in their first matchup on Oct. 23 at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the match, before the Cardinals stormed back to force the match into a fifth set. Despite the lost lead, the Panthers hung on for an important victory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dawn Coleman Court

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
LOUISVILLE, KY

