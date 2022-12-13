Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
CRAWFORD | In second straight Final Four trip, Louisville laughs at adversity, and wins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – All season, the University of Louisville volleyball team has operated under the mantra: "We won’t flinch." It was born on the first day of practice, coming off a season in which the Cardinals marched undefeated all the way to the Final Four before losing in the national semifinals.
Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville
Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
BOZICH | The real action for Louisville football Saturday won't be at Fenway Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Notes written without any confidence in my bowl confidence pool projections. 1. The last word I received is new Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm does not plan to attend the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Saturday. There's too much important stuff happening at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex this weekend.
Pitt women's volleyball bows out of NCAA Tournament in 5-set semifinal loss to Louisville
If a team loses in the Final Four, it first needed to conquer the difficult task of getting there. The Pitt women’s volleyball players — winners of 31 of their 35 matches this season — were trying mightily to wrap their minds around that reality early Friday morning after a second loss in two seasons in an NCAA Tournament semifinal.
Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
Louisville coach reacts to dreadful losing streak
The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team was off to an absolutely dreadful start. The Cardinals went winless in their first nine games of the 2022-23 season. They racked up losses to quality teams and to the small schools, as they offered little resistance to everyone who faced them. Worst...
University of Louisville men's basketball finally gains first win of the season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball team has finally gained its first win of the season. The Cards hosted the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night. The Cards led the game against the Hilltoppers 45-36 in the first half of the...
Pitt Takes on Louisville for the Third Time and the Most Important Game in ACC History
No. 2 Pitt faces off against ACC rival No. 1 Louisville in the Final Four in Omaha, Neb. Thursday night in the biggest matchup ever between the two programs. The Panthers (31-3) defeated the Cardinals (30-2) in their first matchup on Oct. 23 at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the match, before the Cardinals stormed back to force the match into a fifth set. Despite the lost lead, the Panthers hung on for an important victory.
West Louisville's Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park showcases talented singers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration. OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th. The 3...
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Report: UNLV hiring former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino as OC
Former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino is making his return to the top level of college football. According to ESPN, Petrino will be the new offensive coordinator at UNLV. The Rebels are now coached by former Missouri coach Barry Odom after Marcus Arroyo was fired at the end of the 2022 season.
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
Musician recreates Johnny Cash's 'I've Been Everywhere' with Kentucky flair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout the decades, many musicians have personalized a song made famous by Johnny Cash; the catchy “I’ve Been Everywhere.”. That song highlights North American cities and towns, and Louisville gets a mention. But country singer Chad Meers created his own Kentucky version. He pairs...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
Kentucky woman wins $175K lottery prize after 1st gift ‘stolen’ in white elephant swap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This was one time when having your gift “stolen” paid off in the long run. A Kentucky woman won a $175,000 lottery scratch-off during a white elephant exchange at her workplace’s holiday party. Lori Janes, the office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon...
Publix announces third location coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
