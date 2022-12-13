ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Graduation and Safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big weekend ahead for students at Michigan State University. Friday and Saturday the Fall class of 2022 will be receiving their degrees. Ceremonies begin on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center for advanced degrees, including Doctoral, Educational Specialist, and Master’s Degrees. More...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU completes 95 actions stemming from federal Title IX reviews

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has completed 95 actions on schedule from the 2019 resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. These resolution agreements were put...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gupta investigation might not be released

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may never know what’s in a report about the sudden departure this fall of former MSU business school dean Sanjay Gupta. The MSU Board of Trustees recently met with an outside law firm investigating that situation. Many people spoke during Friday’s trustee meeting,...
EAST LANSING, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University to hear report of Gupta investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University officials will learn the details of the external investigation into the former business school dean Thursday. Dr. Sanjay Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

11 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Five local school boards targeted by right-wing group

(Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this story misstated the school district's community in New Jersey . It is in Stewartsville.) Laura Choi is a school board member for the Greenwich Township School District in Stewartsville, New Jersey. She’s watched as the state implemented broadly inclusive transgender student-rights policies, added Asian American history studies and adopted a new sex education program.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out. The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads. The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys...
MASON, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits

TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
EAST LANSING, MI

